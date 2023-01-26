ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police say two missing teens found safe

Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said. Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say

Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

