Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO