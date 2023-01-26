Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals
A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Family dog fatally shot while on a walk, family speaks out
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a case of mistaken identity caused a Berks County family to lose their dog after it was shot while out for a walk with its owner. Hunter, an 8-year-old malamute mix, was a beloved pet of the Heller family. He was...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
Police say two missing teens found safe
Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said. Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating...
Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say
A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say. Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police. On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660...
FireRescue1
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
foxnebraska.com
Pennsylvania family found dead part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a family found dead was part of a pre-planned double homicide-suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday. The York County Coroner said 26-year-old Morgan Daub died...
Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say
Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Comments / 0