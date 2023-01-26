Read full article on original website
Cumberland County man Arrested for Rape of 10 Year Old, Originally Reported in 2019
A man who allegedly raped, punched, threatened to kill, and attempted to drown a 10 year old girl in Cumberland County has been arrested. The incidents date back to 2018 and were reported to UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center in 2019. There has been no information explaining the gap between the girls interview in 2019 and the charges filed today.
pahomepage.com
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge
A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation. Fire breaks...
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 …. With the cost of college unbelievably high,...
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday. Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday.
Lions respond to Shrews’ call out, hammer Michigan at BJC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Micah Shrewsberry called his team “soft” after their 20 point loss at Rutgers. After a “spirited” few days of practice, the Nittany Lions clearly took Shrews’ call out to heart, as they stomped Michigan by 22. JALEN...
Penn State represented in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
(WHTM) – Two Nittany Lions will participate in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, one of several college all-star games leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriner’s Children’s, a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, all regardless of whether the child’s family can afford the services.
No. 7 Michigan men’s hockey pulls off comeback win over no. 6 Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI (WTAJ) — No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey fell 5-4 to no. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday. The Wolverines swept the Nittany Lions. Penn State scored two goals in the opening moments of the first period. Tyler Gratton opened up the scoring 38 seconds into the game, and Xander Lamppa added another just six seconds later. It is the fastest back-to-back goals in program history.
