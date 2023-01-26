Read full article on original website
Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
Franklin County man dies in crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Waynesboro died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, on the evening of Jan. 27 a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road.
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
Pennsylvania State Police say man was killed in crash in Franklin County
A man was killed in a crash on Friday in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. PSP identified the victim as Brandon J. Rock, 43, of Waynesboro. Police said the other...
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
One dead after crash in Franklin County
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
