York County, PA

FOX 43

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County man dies in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Waynesboro died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, on the evening of Jan. 27 a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Franklin County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

