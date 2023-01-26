ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy