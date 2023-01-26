Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say
A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say. Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police. On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660...
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
WOLF
Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County
FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
Carlisle police charge 9 people with drug possession, related charges after neighbors complain of criminal activity
CARLISLE, Pa. — Two separate drug investigations led Carlisle police to charge nine people in the span of three days with drug offenses and related charges. The investigation initially began when neighbors complained of alleged criminal activity at a home in the 100 block of North East Street. The...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
FireRescue1
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Lebanon County Man Dies Days After Being Hit Outside Harrisburg Walmart
A 39-year-old Palmyra man has died three days after he was struck by a car outside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, authorities say. Pritesh Patel died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident on Monday, Jan. 30, the Swatara police announced that afternoon.Patel was struck on Route 322…
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say man was killed in crash in Franklin County
A man was killed in a crash on Friday in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. PSP identified the victim as Brandon J. Rock, 43, of Waynesboro. Police said the other...
local21news.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Comments / 0