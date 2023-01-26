Read full article on original website
Cargo ship carrying 22 people sinks in freezing conditions off coast of Japan
At least 13 of the 22 crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship have been rescued after it sank in waters between South Korea and Japan which were battered by winter storms and freezing conditions.The coast guard vessels and aircraft of the two countries were searching in choppy waters for nine missing crew members even as efforts were hampered by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.The 6,551-ton cargo ship Jin Tan went down with 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals on early Wednesday, the Japanese coast guard said.It sent a distress call at around 11.15pm...
maritime-executive.com
Days After Maritime Talks, China Drives Off Philippine Fishing Vessel
Just days after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. secured promises of better maritime relations from Chinese President Xi Jinping, a China Coast Guard vessel allegedly chased a Philippine fishing boat away from a shoal within the Philippine EEZ. The incident is the latest in a long string of run-ins between Chinese vessels and Philippine fishermen in the western reaches of the Philippines' waters.
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran
In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Coast Guard releases video of Russian ships in Hawaii waters
The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has been tracking what it believes is a Russian intelligence-gathering ship over “recent weeks ” off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands and released video of the ship refueling at sea with another Russian vessel. The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that...
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
