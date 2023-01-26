ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cargo ship carrying 22 people sinks in freezing conditions off coast of Japan

At least 13 of the 22 crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship have been rescued after it sank in waters between South Korea and Japan which were battered by winter storms and freezing conditions.The coast guard vessels and aircraft of the two countries were searching in choppy waters for nine missing crew members even as efforts were hampered by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.The 6,551-ton cargo ship Jin Tan went down with 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals on early Wednesday, the Japanese coast guard said.It sent a distress call at around 11.15pm...
maritime-executive.com

Days After Maritime Talks, China Drives Off Philippine Fishing Vessel

Just days after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. secured promises of better maritime relations from Chinese President Xi Jinping, a China Coast Guard vessel allegedly chased a Philippine fishing boat away from a shoal within the Philippine EEZ. The incident is the latest in a long string of run-ins between Chinese vessels and Philippine fishermen in the western reaches of the Philippines' waters.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Coast Guard releases video of Russian ships in Hawaii waters

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has been tracking what it believes is a Russian intelligence-gathering ship over “recent weeks ” off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands and released video of the ship refueling at sea with another Russian vessel. The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
New York Post

Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...

