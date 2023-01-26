Here’s How to Get Annoying Stickers Off Of a Used Car

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Getting a new car is exciting. One thing that's not exciting or particularly fun though is getting dealership stickers off of your brand new car.

However, if you're getting a used car then you probably don't have to worry about dealership stickers. It's more likely you'll have to deal with riding your car of its previous owner's bumper stickers.

Check out this video posted by TikTok user @coupleofqueerfurmamas where they demonstrate a super easy method for removing bumper stickers...

Super simple (as great hacks tend to be), all it takes is a little bit of time and a blow dryer. (We'd definitely give this one a try.) Just about any decent sized hair or blow dryer will do the trick.

This is especially nice because if you got this done by a professional car detailing service it would be pretty expensive. Saving money is always great, after all.

And it didn't even take TikTok user @coupleofqueerfurmamas very long to do either. Even though the video playback speed was sped up a bit, they still managed to easily remove a sizable sticker in no more than a minute or two. (That's a pretty effective method if you ask us.) And you can even use this method on larger bumper stickers if needed.

Well, what do you think? Are you going to try this method to get rid of any bumper stickers you don't want on your car?

