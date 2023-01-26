CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]

