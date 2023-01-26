Read full article on original website
BPD investigating Saturday night shootings that may be related
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night and may be related. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound just after midnight. He was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A separate call […]
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
Missing 12-year-old last seen Friday found safe in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]
