Save Over 50% on This Outlet Extender at Amazon

By Rida Fatima
 5 days ago

Charge 10 devices using only one outlet thanks to this space-saving outlet extender.

If you’re constantly running out of outlets in your home or office, it’s time to make the most out of the limited space with a versatile charging solution. We've found an incredible deal on a multi-plug outlet that doubles as a night light.

Better yet, you can save over 50% and score it for just shy of $15. This space-saving wall charger is perfect for homes and offices of any size, and it can help make charging your devices a breeze.

Let's take a closer look to find out why this outlet extender is so incredible.

Outlet Extender with Night Light ($14.42, originally $26.99 at Amazon)

This outlet extender includes four USB-A charging ports, five wide-spaced outlets, and three side power strips. It also features a 360-degree night light, making it easy to find sockets even in dark corners. This is especially helpful for those staying up late or waking up early.

The night light feature on this outlet extender boasts a light sensor that turns the light on only when ambient lighting becomes dim. Additionally, you can turn it on or off when you need it via a touch sensor.

Probably one of the most impressive features of this outlet extender is its protection protocols . It has overload protection, short-circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and overheating protection. There is also a “Surge Protected” indicator light that signals users that their devices are safeguarded against voltage surges.

This highly-rated outlet extender is a multifunctional and secure piece of equipment that would make a great addition to any home or office space. And with a 50% discount, now is the best time to invest in one for your home at just $15.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

