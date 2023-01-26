ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity receives $105,000 grant

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $105,000 by Habitat for Humanity International. Only 21 affiliates across the U.S. were awarded funding under this year’s HUD Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Program. “This grant comes at a time...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse. Participants will...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Black History Month celebrations kicking off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington is celebrating the role many African Americans played in Southeastern North Carolina history. “Black History Month for the City of Wilmington should be a time of celebration. Often times if you infuse it with other history throughout the year, it tends to get lost in the shuffle. This is a time for us to actually focus on our own history and the folks that contributed to this great city that we have,” said Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the City of Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington records warmest January since 1974

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — January was a warm month across the Cape Fear. It turns out, it was the warmest January in 49 years, since 1974’s average of 58.7 degrees. Wilmington saw an average temperature of 53.1 degrees for the month. In contrast, January of 2022 averaged 45 degrees — a full 8.1 degrees colder than 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local businesses see impact of high egg prices

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Extraordinary 76 year old helps after disasters

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — To hear Lee Dixon tell it, he’s just a retired guy who wants to give back to the community. But the people he helps tell a different story. Jennifer and Jesse Osborne were flooded out of their mobile home in Winnabow, NC in 2018 by hurricane Florence. After staying with friends for two years, they tried to live in a camper on their property.
WINNABOW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local realtor tentatively breaks Guinness world record

WIMLINGTON (WWAY) — A local realtor may be on the brink of breaking a Guinness world record. Bobby Brandon, a realtor in Wilmington, has submitted a new record for the longest use of battle ropes. Brandon was able to do the exercise for three hours and fifteen minutes, breaking the old record of three hours and two minutes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
WILMINGTON, NC

