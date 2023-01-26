Read full article on original website
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity receives $105,000 grant
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $105,000 by Habitat for Humanity International. Only 21 affiliates across the U.S. were awarded funding under this year’s HUD Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Program. “This grant comes at a time...
Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse. Participants will...
Activist Aziza Kibibi to speak at Carousel Center fundraiser Feb. 1 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A waiting list has now been started for the 9th annual Heart of the Matter event Feb. 1 to raise awareness and funds for survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence. Keynote speaker Aziza Kibibi stopped by the Good Morning Carolina studios to share...
Wilmington Black History Month celebrations kicking off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington is celebrating the role many African Americans played in Southeastern North Carolina history. “Black History Month for the City of Wilmington should be a time of celebration. Often times if you infuse it with other history throughout the year, it tends to get lost in the shuffle. This is a time for us to actually focus on our own history and the folks that contributed to this great city that we have,” said Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the City of Wilmington.
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
Frying Pan Tower offering weekend stay through raffle benefiting Oak Island VFW
FRYING PAN SHOALS, NC (WWAY) — Ever wanted to spend the night 30+ miles offshore, 85 feet above the ocean? Now’s your chance. A raffle is being held through February 11th, offering the winner a two-night, weekend stay on the historic Frying Pan Shoals Tower. The tower is...
Endowment established at Robeson Community College honors former Columbus County teacher
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An endowment has been established at Robeson Community College in honor of Christopher Walker, an English Instructor who died in 2022 at the age of 35. In 2018, Walker was recognized as WWAY’s “Teacher of the Week” when he taught Language Arts and Social...
Board of Education approves controversial New Hanover County school calendar
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board of Education has approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar. This move will end the fall semester in January of 2024. The vote was 5-2 and comes with lots of debate and controversy over the past few months.
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
New Hanover County residents can receive free tax filing from IRS volunteer
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents can get free tax preparation and filing by a trained IRS certified volunteer beginning Wednesday. The no cost program will be available through April 18th. Some days and locations require appointments while others are first come, first served. Locations...
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
Wilmington records warmest January since 1974
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — January was a warm month across the Cape Fear. It turns out, it was the warmest January in 49 years, since 1974’s average of 58.7 degrees. Wilmington saw an average temperature of 53.1 degrees for the month. In contrast, January of 2022 averaged 45 degrees — a full 8.1 degrees colder than 2023.
Local businesses see impact of high egg prices
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
Extraordinary 76 year old helps after disasters
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — To hear Lee Dixon tell it, he’s just a retired guy who wants to give back to the community. But the people he helps tell a different story. Jennifer and Jesse Osborne were flooded out of their mobile home in Winnabow, NC in 2018 by hurricane Florence. After staying with friends for two years, they tried to live in a camper on their property.
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
Local realtor tentatively breaks Guinness world record
WIMLINGTON (WWAY) — A local realtor may be on the brink of breaking a Guinness world record. Bobby Brandon, a realtor in Wilmington, has submitted a new record for the longest use of battle ropes. Brandon was able to do the exercise for three hours and fifteen minutes, breaking the old record of three hours and two minutes.
Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a passionate and active kitten who enjoys treats. He also loves attention and cuddles. If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services...
Good Morning Carolina team learns ‘Riverdance 25’ moves ahead of Wilson Center show
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is gearing up for two nights of performances of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary show. Two of the show’s lead dancers, Amy Mae Dolan and Will Bryant, stopped by the WWAY Studio Tuesday morning to preview the long-awaited production.
