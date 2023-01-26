Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced the details of their next Apex Legends event as the ALGS Split 1 playoffs will be coming to London. The company will also host the tournament from February 2 to 5 in the Copper Box arena. Teams could compete for a slice of $1m prize pool as well as earn Playoff points to qualify for the year-end ALGS Championship this summer. We got the rundown of organizers for what you can expect to be, they will take 40 teams, boil them to the top 20, and then work their way through the matches to find out who stands on top of them all.

1 DAY AGO