Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
game-news24.com
League players say they are blaming atrocious level-up rewards
One of the biggest players in a game is not happy with one key feature. Several players criticized the Leagues subreddit over the weekend. They claim that it’s become useless and tedious especially for players who already own all the champions of the game. I’m a self-employed person. I’ve...
game-news24.com
Fortnite will take the Dragon Ball back tomorrow tomorrow. Sometimes it didn’t leak first
Fortnite the likes of Goku and Vegeta were added with the last Dragon Ball crossover last year (pic: Epic Games). For Fortnite a second Dragon Ball crossover is confirmed, while the mobile version falls even further behind the others. We often see massive Fortnite announcements leaked weeks ahead of time,...
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players think they discovered a new master ball dupe glitch, but there’s a catch
The big game is quite big! The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players believe they’ve discovered a new double-op-by-double-destroyed glitch that has yielded more than 18 cases. The problem is that it looks like it’s in place of a breeding bug, which is difficult to replicate, and and in fact, it could erase a couple of hours of work.
game-news24.com
The Global Partners teams revealed PUBG Esports 2023
Krafton, the founders of PUBG, revealed its founding partner teams for the 2023 PUBG Esports season. PUBG Esports will have eight partner teams in the total. It is the first time that PUBG Esports will feature its own team programme. Similar to major competitions like the VALORANT Challengers Tour (VCT), teams will receive financial benefits and a guaranteed slot in the PUBG Global Series. The tournament will take place this year in April and September.
game-news24.com
Lina Guide Guide the Best Dota 2 Carry Hero of Patch 7.32d
The warm yet fiery atmosphere of Lina the Dragon Slayer certainly doesn’t come off as an easy pick on paper. Linas skill sets take over magic damage, as well as spamming tactics which act like the attack. She’s literally a glass cannon. She is dependent on items built to...
game-news24.com
Mythic+ affixes are not overpriced to work and here is how it works for WoW fans
Most Mythic + affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the era of the war. However, we’ve already already banned Sargeras and his infinite army from the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players. The shamingly repeated by Mythic+ affixes is overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans like to tweak mythic+ affixes.
game-news24.com
These Doomed Islands Sign Signing People Up For Closed Alpha
Three major titles including The Fireshine and The Doomed Islands (closed Alpha) will take place. if you don’t see the game before, you play like a god to develop a land and provide a settlement for your followers. You’ll give them shelter, resources and more to help them survive the oncoming storm, which was all about a disaster. The teams are also taking signups for the Closed Alpha via the Discord game, with the deadlines set for the first two days of March.
game-news24.com
Team Infinity warns against the insolvent tiebreaker amendments by the SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023’s getting underway quickly with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While the games were great, the bad came, too, and the south American region was renowned for its interesting appearance. Team Infinity...
game-news24.com
FaZeClan partners with Nanoleaf For Limited Edition Lines Smarter Kit
FaZeClan announced this week an expansion with Nanoleaf, to join the two teams in an exclusive collection of light. The two brands agreed to create the limited edition lines Smarter Kit, which, as can be seen from the images below, is painted black and red with the esports organization’s logo on the connectors. The white design can come with a light, pattern and some light that make your room a real space, or it stands out, as it can represent them in your space. The light is only available via Best Buy, when they’re selling it for twenty dollars apiece. We also saw some quotes for the new partnership and the kit.
game-news24.com
The Witcher 3 player discovered an awesome trick with Aard
One of the fans of The Witcher 3 posted an online video showing a cool combat trick players can perform with the sign of the Aard. In the cutscene, Osliz goes out on the floor and lashes the player’s face. The player uses Aard to run the ball back without damaging the ball. The Aard sign is usually used to backwards to enemies in combat, however, the fact that people still find new uses in these signs speaks volumes about The Witcher 3s great combat. Many items in the game should be found, since it’s possible to find the tools that will keep players learning and play.
game-news24.com
The authors of Life is Strange published a screenshot from their new project
The studio Dont Nod, who released the first part of Life is Strange and the role-playing action Vampyr has, decided to post the first screenshot of their upcoming game online. One can imagine the Montreal team working with him. Unfortunately, the developers did not disclose the details of their project,...
game-news24.com
A charpenteur’s “Goes” new trailer, with the latest mobile-based audio-visual equipment in the state
A new aesthetic pack that goes on jungle-themed design has been announced. Paradox Interactive announced today that new Jungle Pack, the latest aesthetic expansion of the popular prison management simulator. This update is set in a tropical forest with a dazzling energy that requires players to get involved in a prison in the jungle, with wooden structure, customization options, and a feverish menace.
game-news24.com
The Kratos in Minecraft looks amazing
Minecraft has endless possibilities. You can create whatever you want. In the past we have seen amazing creations, and the players continue to surprise us. Recent discoveries were caught on our eyes: creating a new creation that’s connecting Minecraft to the War-God universe. This is very exciting, especially for the god of war fans. I tell you that it looks wonderful.
game-news24.com
There is no Forspoken RUSH on Steam this week (March 23-29), but it doesn’t feature a Forspoken feature
At the end of this week, Steam publishes the TOP 10 projects that brought him the most revenue in the last 7 days. Today, the results for the period between 23 and 29 January were published. This week, several interesting releases took place immediately, and immediately were available on Steam: Dead Space, Forspoken and Hi-Fi RUSH.
game-news24.com
Crazy action game Sir Whoopass: Death is now getting a major update next week
Atomic Elbow announced the major update to Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, a single-player play, where the protagonist is searching for the legendary artifact that created the bad fortune to attack a mysterious hermit, a mysterious hermit of the humankind. During the release of last fall the game was updated regularly, so it amazes me with its fast-paced gameplay and funny twists.
game-news24.com
Dead Space Remake Developer States Motive Studios Is Interested in Exploring Dead Space More
After fifteen years, EA and Motive Studio have transformed Dead Space into a remake of their first title. The Dead Space Remake is doing the rounds in the gaming community. Motive Studio seems to have found the right blend of innovation while preserving what made this series so innovative back in 2008.
game-news24.com
Prima Stella is about Merchandise
Asobi store is celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the Tales of the Festival. This means goods of characters who have already surpassed the official popularity poll. Orders are available from the 30 to 2023 January 30 to the 12th of February 30. Asobi Store doesn’t offer shipping international, but there’s a proxy service for overseas customers.
game-news24.com
Dread the Templar on Steam: The old school shooter is well received
Norman Wittkopf 29.01.2023 at 19:15 On January 26th, Dread Templar, a cheap old-school shooter, whose style was “Serious Sam,” was released on Steam and has received rave reviews. Dread Templar has created a fast-paced old-school shooter for single players. This combines a typical shooter from the 1990s with...
game-news24.com
Dead Space remake sells in less than half The Callisto Protocol games map 21 January
Will the franchise live to see another game? (pic: EA) EAs sci-fi horror remake has passed on to number one in the UK sales charts, but Forspoken appears to have been beaten by Hi-Fi Rush. The survivors’ horror rebirth has underwhelmed, at least in terms of UK box sales, the...
Comments / 0