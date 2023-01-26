Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
CoinDesk
Initial Coin Offerings Deserve a Rethink
In the fallout over FTX, U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) recently announced he is considering legislation aimed at protecting retail investors from cryptocurrency fraud. Legislators and regulators should proceed with caution. Casual observers may be skeptical of the innovation of cryptocurrencies, but the clearest innovation has been initial coin offerings (ICO).
CoinDesk
Commissioner: CFTC Needs More Dialogue With Market Participants to Modernize Regulation
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) wants to talk with any company that owns a crypto unit in the United States, Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
Fantom Blockchain to Release Version 2 of fUSD Stablecoin
Blockchain platform Fantom plans to introduce version 2 of its fUSD stablecoin to provide a more predictable and budget-friendly system for builders, partners and users, developerssaid in a post over the weekend. They didn't give a timeline for the release.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
CoinDesk
US Senators Press Crypto Bank Silvergate on Ties to FTX: Bloomberg
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing Silvergate Capital (SI) to provide more details about what it knew about FTX's alleged misuse of customer funds, according to a report in Bloomberg. In...
CoinDesk
Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk
Fed Preview: Powell to Trigger 'Healthy Pullback' in Bitcoin, Experts Say
The year 2023 has begun on a positive note, with bitcoin (BTC), a pure play on the U.S. dollar liquidity conditions, outperforming traditional risk assets with a 40% price gain. The rally could be...
CoinDesk
Stablecoins Seem Unattractive as the Gap Between 3pool's APY and Treasury Yields Widens
The difference between the returns received by depositing stablecoins on decentralized exchange Curve's 3pool and the yield from U.S. government bonds continues to widen, highlighting the growing attractiveness of traditional fixed-income markets. Curve's 3pool...
CoinDesk
Hong Kong to Require Stablecoin Licensing as Early as This Year
Hong Kong is set to demand mandatory licensing forstablecoin issuers and won't allow algorithmic stablecoins, its top financial regulator said on Tuesday. Entities conducting regulated activity in Hong Kong will have to obtain a license to operate stablecoin services.
CoinDesk
Celsius Used New Customer Funds to Pay for Withdrawals: Independent Examiner
Celsius Network misled its investors – and on occasion used new customer funds to pay for other customers' withdrawals, the usual definition of a Ponzi scheme, anindependent examiner for the U.S. bankruptcy court in New York said in a Tuesday filing.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Centralized Exchange Tokens Post Solid Gains in January Despite SEC Interest; Bitcoin, Ether in the Red.
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin and ether began the business day in Asia in the red. Insights: Centralized exchange tokens' gains are an unlikely story given the problems with FTX's...
CoinDesk
Shuttered Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Says It Plans to Resume Operations: Report
The co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Bitzlato, which had been charged with money laundering and had its servers seized in amajor international operation earlier this month, said the company plans to resume operating and allow partial withdrawals of user funds, according to Forklog, which summarized a YouTube interview in Russian given by the co-founder.
CoinDesk
DeFi Project Friktion’s Shutdown Said to Stem Partly From Founder Disagreement
Friktion Labs, a crypto startup that builds high-yielding structured products for decentralized finance (DeFi) traders on the Solana blockchain, said late Thursday that it was shutting down its user platform, citing the challenging "economics" of the current market climate.
CoinDesk
What's Holding DAOs Back?
In 2021, DAOs broke out of their blockchain confines and spilled out into the real world. Up until that point, most decentralized autonomous organizations stuck to managing financial protocols or stewarding digital assets. Buoyed...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Web3 Security Firm Hypernative Secures $9M in Seed Funding
Crypto security company Hypernative is emerging from stealth with $9 million in seed funding, the firm said Monday. Boldstart Ventures and IBI Tech Fund led the round, with additional investments from Nexo, Blockdaemon, Borderless,...
CoinDesk
Code vs. Values: The Crypto Twist on ‘Trust’
We hear the term "trustless" thrown around a lot in crypto, and many are confused by its implications. It is a vague term with several potential meanings, depending on the context. "Directionless" means "without direction," so "trustless" must mean "without trust," right? Surely an absence of trust is bad?
CoinDesk
Crypto Trends Into Q2
Turbulence in the crypto industry in 2022 left many guessing as to what was in store for 2023. Looking back over the past year, there are many lessons to be learned and insights to be gained. The first month of 2023 has also provided a clearer picture of what we should expect in the near to mid future.
CoinDesk
BankProv Stops Offering Loans Collateralized With Crypto Mining Machines
Crypto-friendly BankProv has stopped offering loans collateralized with crypto mining machines and said its portfolio of digital-asset loans fell 50% in the fourth quarter as some impaired loans were sold and a line of credit was repaid.
