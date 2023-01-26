Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Ravens' Expected Decision on Lamar Jackson's Future is Revealed
Here is the latest new regarding Lamar Jackson's contract.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Placing the Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson Is the Right Move
He needs to prove he can still play a full season at a high level before the Ravens decide to break the bank.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video Showed Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest
Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers Prefer to 'Move on From' Aaron Rodgers: Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly prefer "to move on from" quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolled Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Texans Need to Buy-in Big Time with DeMeco Ryans
Today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are rooting for DeMeco Ryans in his first head coaching job but they wonder if the Houston is the right spot for him, right now.
Eagles Are Deserving NFC Champions
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Aaron Rodgers Addressed 'Conversations' Regarding Potential Trade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
Colin Cowherd: Brock Purdy's Injury Paves Way For Tom Brady to 49ers
Colin Cowherd says he’s changed his mind over the idea of the 49ers signing Tom Brady this offseason, as Colin is now on-board with San Francisco going after Brady.
There’s No Conversation To Be Had About Kyle Shanahan
Dan Beyer and George Wrighster discuss if there needs to be a conversation about Kyle Shanahan's big game performance.
Ben Maller: The Refs Affected the Outcome of the AFC Championship
While all of the attention is on Bengals DE Joseph Ossai for the late hit on Patrick Mahomes, which did deserve a flag, Ben Maller points out that the NFL referees still played a big part in the Chiefs winning the game and making it to the Super Bowl.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0