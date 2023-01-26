Naomi Biden Shares an Emotional Moment From Her November Wedding Reception With Her Grandfather Joe Biden

Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, Peter Neal, Dr. Jill Biden Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images.

Naomi Biden is like any bride reliving one of the biggest days of her life with new snapshots of her White House wedding on her Instagram account. The images show off her stunning Ralph Lauren gown, the adorable flower girls, and even a private moment with her new husband, Peter Neal. However, it’s the last image in the carousel with her “Pop,” Joe Biden, that has us grabbing for tissues.

The tender moment shows Naomi dancing with her grandfather as her guests watch along the sidelines. (See the photos HERE.) She leans her cheek into his as they clasp hands and honor this big day — it shows how much love Joe Biden has for his grandkids and how proud he is to be there for Naomi’s major life milestone. Many of her followers gushed in the comments about the sweet snapshot.

One fan wrote, “The last one is the best,” with a red heart emoji. Another added, “Your grandfather, Mr. President and you… it’s beautiful!” And one account summed it up best, writing, “The last photo with your grandpa – President Biden – truly emotional!” It’s as if the love in the room jumps off the screen — definitely a photo to frame.

Joe Biden talked about his relationship with his grandkids, something he has nurtured over the years. “They’re crazy about me and I’m crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren,” he said on the SmartLess podcast. He doesn’t have to go far to see the newlyweds though, the couple is currently living in the White House family quarters while he’s in office as they both pursue their legal careers. Joe Biden has always made family a priority and one picture from Naomi’s White House wedding perfectly sums up how much love the entire Biden clan shares.

