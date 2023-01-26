Read full article on original website
Ravens' Expected Decision on Lamar Jackson's Future is Revealed
Here is the latest new regarding Lamar Jackson's contract.
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolled Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Eagles Are Deserving NFC Champions
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton Landed New NFL Coaching Job: Report
Former Super Bowl champion Sean Payton has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of this team.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Placing the Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson Is the Right Move
He needs to prove he can still play a full season at a high level before the Ravens decide to break the bank.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Green Bay Packers Prefer to 'Move on From' Aaron Rodgers: Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly prefer "to move on from" quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Texans Need to Buy-in Big Time with DeMeco Ryans
Today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are rooting for DeMeco Ryans in his first head coaching job but they wonder if the Houston is the right spot for him, right now.
Colin Cowherd: Brock Purdy's Injury Paves Way For Tom Brady to 49ers
Colin Cowherd says he’s changed his mind over the idea of the 49ers signing Tom Brady this offseason, as Colin is now on-board with San Francisco going after Brady.
Aaron Rodgers Addressed 'Conversations' Regarding Potential Trade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
Ben Maller: The Refs Affected the Outcome of the AFC Championship
While all of the attention is on Bengals DE Joseph Ossai for the late hit on Patrick Mahomes, which did deserve a flag, Ben Maller points out that the NFL referees still played a big part in the Chiefs winning the game and making it to the Super Bowl.
There’s No Conversation To Be Had About Kyle Shanahan
Dan Beyer and George Wrighster discuss if there needs to be a conversation about Kyle Shanahan's big game performance.
Sean Payton Is No Guarantee
It’s not like Payton has a handful of rings and the Broncos were knocking on the door of the Super Bowl this season.
Tony Romo Has Lost His Touch In The Broadcast Booth
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Tony Romo's work in the broadcast booth of the AFC Championship Game.
