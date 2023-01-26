Read full article on original website
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Evan Mobley selected to 2023 Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend
CLEVELAND — The full rosters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have yet to be announced. But we already know that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be well represented in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the event. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns RG Wyatt Teller named to 2023 Pro Bowl
CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns' 2022 season may have been a disappointment, the team will be well-represented at this week's Pro Bowl Games. On Monday, the NFL announced that Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has been added to the roster for this year's exhibition. Now a two-time Pro...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKYC
Kelce brothers to battle in Super Bowl 57: Big ties to Northeast Ohio
This is so cool! Travis and Jason Kelce, who were raised in Cleveland Heights, are both going to the Super Bowl on opposing teams.
Brotherly battle: Northeast Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce to face off in Super Bowl 2023 as Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Super Bowl LVII is set as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and the game will feature some big ties to Northeast Ohio as the Kelce brothers battle it out for the title on opposing teams.
