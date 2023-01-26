ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

Mahopac Fixture Cardsmart & Gifts Set to Close Next Month

By Bob Dumas
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Jan. 21 could have been any gray Saturday between the Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day; the dull lull between two of the year’s busiest seasons for businesses such as Cardsmart & Gifts of Mahopac. But a touch of melancholy hung in the air on this particular afternoon, and it wasn’t just the byproduct of a rainy winter weekend.

The iconic local retailer, which has served customers in Mahopac for more than 50 years, is set to close its doors in mid-February.

Yet with Patsy Cline providing the soundtrack over an unseen stereo, owner John Castellano was still busy behind the counter, helping longtime customer Cheryl Gardinier bag items she’d bought on sale.

“I’ve been shopping here for over 20 years, even before John owned the store,” Gardinier said. “It’s about the the personal connection and unusual gifts you don’t find in chain stores... and the local arts and crafts.”

Cardsmart & Gifts began life as Circle Cards & Things, the Mahopac branch of a White Plains gift store located in what is now the Lake Plaza Shopping Center. Eventually, Circle was sold to Jim Cotter, who bought the store for his wife Lynn and changed the name to Lynn’s Hallmark.

Like Cotter, Castellano would buy the store for his own wife, Patricia, who passed away five years ago.

“Patricia was working for Jim at the time,” Castellano said. “Jim had owned the store for just about 20 years. I kept the same name for 11 years until I switched it to Cardsmart & Gifts of Mahopac and eventually moved to the corner of Clark Place and Route 6. When Patricia passed away, I decided to keep it going. I just felt a connection to the community.”

And despite its looming closure, Cardsmart was still serving that community last Saturday. Closeout sales had reduced the stock but not emptied the displays of cards and handcrafted items ranging from hats and t-shirts to custom printed plaques, signs and creative lottery ticket arrangements known as Lottery Shapes.

“They’re still really popular,” Castellano said while holding a heart-shaped arrangement of scratch-off tickets.

Our interview was interrupted when a customer came in to buy a $50 Christmas tree arrangement as a belated Christmas gift. Told it would cost an additional $5 to make and would be ready on Monday, the customer promised to stop in on Tuesday to pick it up on his way to court. “I’m a judge,” he explained.

Local artisans

While greeting cards may have given the store its name, much of Cardsmart & Gifts’ charm came from items you would never find in the card aisle at a CVS or a supermarket.

“We started selling the work of local artists and word spread,” Castellano said. “At one time, we had 15 local artisans supplying the community with unique gifts, from handmade jewelry to personalized mugs and picture frames to shirts, hats, wood burned plaques, candles, local honey, gloves made from recycled wool sweaters, puzzles, and handmade custom cards for special occasions.”

After Patricia’s passing, Castellano, who has a fulltime job in the printing business, relied on Terry Fokine for much of the store’s day-to-day running.

“Terry worked for the local chamber [of commerce] and started working for me as general manager six years ago,” he explains. “She is responsible for bringing in the local artists and ordering merchandise. She also came up with the great idea of Lottery Shapes, which is a huge hit with the community.”

Unfortunately, that kind of local initiative is becoming endangered as more and more small retailers buckle under the weight of giants like Walmart and Amazon.

“The community is losing a great local store with one-of-a-kind gifts and personalized service where customers always feel at home and can always find something for that special occasion,” Castellano said. “Mahopac is also losing a store that always supported and donated gift baskets for local fundraisers and charities, a store that delivered to our customers who couldn’t get out of their home to shop.”

Castellano, who will remain in Mahopac, said he would miss the many opportunities the store gave him to connect with old friends, meet new faces, and take part in local events.

“Over the years we have had holiday contests, raffles for every occasion, and annual craft fairs so our customers could meet and get to know the local artisans,” he said. “We donated items to the woman’s shelter, senior center, and other charities.

“Many of our loyal customers have been shopping at our card store for 40 plus years,” he added. “I say ‘our’ for the two prior owners and myself. We will truly miss each and every one of them for the many laughs and tears we shared together.”

