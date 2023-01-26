Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
roi-nj.com
STRO Cos. facilitates $13.5M refinancing of industrial property in Fairfield
The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos., together as a provider to the Millstein Family Office, on Monday said it obtained a $13.5 million loan from City National Bank for 15 Law Drive in Fairfield. Jack Shulman, senior director of acquisitions and capital markets of STRO, represented the ownership group in-house. “We are...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale to Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley
Teterboro-based NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it sold 11.31 acres of land at 3506 Kesslersville Road in Easton, Pennsylvania. Hanson’s Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer, Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley, and the seller in the transaction. Less than five miles from downtown Easton, the parcel consists...
roi-nj.com
Realterm acquires Northern New Jersey industrial outdoor storage facility in Totowa
Realterm on Monday said it acquired 20 Jackson Road, an industrial outdoor storage facility with a 6,960-square-foot warehouse in Totowa. Situated on 3.0 acres, the property has a fully paved and lit yard with two points of ingress and egress. “Northern New Jersey is one of the most highly sought-after...
roi-nj.com
Faropoint acquires industrial property in Branchburg for $23.75M
Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, purchased a 151,000-square-foot industrial asset in Branchburg, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. The final sale price was $23,750,000. With more than 400 warehouses acquired to date, Faropoint is...
roi-nj.com
Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale
The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
roi-nj.com
Newark switches on 7.2 MW photovoltaic solar project
A 7.2-megawatt photovoltaic solar project was formally switched on recently to generate power at Port Newark Container Terminal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the 320-acre facility. The first phase of the project launched at a special event Jan. 20, attended by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka as well as representatives...
roi-nj.com
Newark Alliance, city and Onyx Equities introduce job-seekers to businesses of Gateway’s new restaurant row
Onyx Equities, the city of Newark and Newark Alliance recently hosted over 60 candidates for a hospitality job fair, positioning local job-seekers front-and-center to new career opportunities at the many retailers opening soon inside the Junction at Gateway Center. A marketplace concept being called Newark’s “new restaurant row,” the Junction...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
roi-nj.com
Hanson family celebrates 100 years in real estate business
Three generations of the Hanson family were joined by more than 160 employees of the Hampshire Cos., NAI James E. Hanson and Roebling Investment Co. and their guests on Jan. 12 at Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hanson family’s work in the real estate industry.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Paterson
Searching For the greatest hotel list in the Paterson region, you are in the accurate house. You’ll get in this post a details list of the greatest hotel in the Paterson region. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Home data, details address, estimate people ratings, Support...
roi-nj.com
Exchange Place Alliance elects 3 to its board
Three new board members have been elected to the Exchange Place Alliance, according to a Monday announcement. Joe Panepinto, Abe Naperstek and David Elkouby are ready to join the existing members of Jersey City’s not-for-profit organization established to preserve and advance Exchange Place. Panepinto, Naparstek and Elkouby succeed Steve...
roi-nj.com
H2M architects + engineers acquires Crew Engineers
H2M architects + engineers has acquired Butler-based Crew Engineers, according to a Monday announcement. Crew Engineers is a firm with solid roots in the engineering profession, and will continue to operate from its current offices in Morris County and have a primary focus within H2M’s water, wastewater, environmental and civil engineering disciplines.
Water main break in Newark disrupts traffic
The water main broke at South Orange and Littleton avenues around 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday.
roi-nj.com
PastaRAMEN is debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair
After gaining a cult following during its two-year run as an exclusive, invite-only pop-up, pastaRAMEN said Tuesday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair in early February. The first-ever Italian ramen shop perfectly marries Japanese and Italian cuisines in a style called “Wafu-Italian,” which blends ingredients, textures...
roi-nj.com
JRM Construction completes renovation of Langan Engineering’s office space in Princeton
Carlstadt-based JRM Construction Management on Monday debuted the completly renovated office space in Princeton it constructed for Langan Engineering. Located at 1 University Square Drive, the new contemporary space encompasses 10,312 square feet and features an open floor plate with ample natural light and state-of-the-art communications technology, conference rooms with full presentation capabilities, collaboration space, private glass-front offices, a hub for eating and socializing, and a new reception area. The space was designed and constructed to be a high-performance workplace that will increase productivity and foster collaboration.
ICE Looks To Deport Stolen Car Passenger, 22, After Montvale Pursuit, Elmwood Park Crash
A stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Montvale ended in a crash and the arrests of two occupants at a Garden State Parkway exit ramp in Elmwood Park. Police began pursuing the Range Rover, which had been reported stolen out of Saddle River, on Chestnut Ridge Road around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Montvale Police Chief Doug McDowell said.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
