A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO