President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
H2M architects + engineers acquires Crew Engineers
H2M architects + engineers has acquired Butler-based Crew Engineers, according to a Monday announcement. Crew Engineers is a firm with solid roots in the engineering profession, and will continue to operate from its current offices in Morris County and have a primary focus within H2M’s water, wastewater, environmental and civil engineering disciplines.
STRO Cos. facilitates $13.5M refinancing of industrial property in Fairfield
The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos., together as a provider to the Millstein Family Office, on Monday said it obtained a $13.5 million loan from City National Bank for 15 Law Drive in Fairfield. Jack Shulman, senior director of acquisitions and capital markets of STRO, represented the ownership group in-house. “We are...
Hanson family celebrates 100 years in real estate business
Three generations of the Hanson family were joined by more than 160 employees of the Hampshire Cos., NAI James E. Hanson and Roebling Investment Co. and their guests on Jan. 12 at Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hanson family’s work in the real estate industry.
Faropoint acquires industrial property in Branchburg for $23.75M
Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, purchased a 151,000-square-foot industrial asset in Branchburg, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. The final sale price was $23,750,000. With more than 400 warehouses acquired to date, Faropoint is...
Exchange Place Alliance elects 3 to its board
Three new board members have been elected to the Exchange Place Alliance, according to a Monday announcement. Joe Panepinto, Abe Naperstek and David Elkouby are ready to join the existing members of Jersey City’s not-for-profit organization established to preserve and advance Exchange Place. Panepinto, Naparstek and Elkouby succeed Steve...
Holistic home work: Green jobs company trains underserved populations to find solutions beyond performance
Andre Thomas said there’s a lot about homes that can be characterized as remaining largely out of sight, out of mind. And he’s not just talking about attics or basements. The way he sees it, the carbon emissions impact of older housing stock hasn’t had much visibility; neither have the environmental hazards often encountered in homes in lower-income communities that are already overlooked in other regards.
JRM Construction completes renovation of Langan Engineering’s office space in Princeton
Carlstadt-based JRM Construction Management on Monday debuted the completly renovated office space in Princeton it constructed for Langan Engineering. Located at 1 University Square Drive, the new contemporary space encompasses 10,312 square feet and features an open floor plate with ample natural light and state-of-the-art communications technology, conference rooms with full presentation capabilities, collaboration space, private glass-front offices, a hub for eating and socializing, and a new reception area. The space was designed and constructed to be a high-performance workplace that will increase productivity and foster collaboration.
William Paterson receives $1M in federal funding to support students impacted by COVID
William Paterson University said it recently received $1 million in federal funding to support students whose finances were heavily impacted by COVID-19. The university requested strategic community funding from the federal government via New Jersey legislators, who supported the request from inception and ensured the institution’s needs were met. U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th Dist.) and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) were at the forefront in advocating for the funding.
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale to Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley
Teterboro-based NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it sold 11.31 acres of land at 3506 Kesslersville Road in Easton, Pennsylvania. Hanson’s Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer, Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley, and the seller in the transaction. Less than five miles from downtown Easton, the parcel consists...
Newark switches on 7.2 MW photovoltaic solar project
A 7.2-megawatt photovoltaic solar project was formally switched on recently to generate power at Port Newark Container Terminal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the 320-acre facility. The first phase of the project launched at a special event Jan. 20, attended by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka as well as representatives...
HUMC is 1st hospital in nation to receive advance certification in perinatal care
Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in the nation to earn the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care, it was announced Tuesday. The hospital, the flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health system, earned the honor by demonstrating exceptional standards and...
Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale
The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
Newark Alliance, city and Onyx Equities introduce job-seekers to businesses of Gateway’s new restaurant row
Onyx Equities, the city of Newark and Newark Alliance recently hosted over 60 candidates for a hospitality job fair, positioning local job-seekers front-and-center to new career opportunities at the many retailers opening soon inside the Junction at Gateway Center. A marketplace concept being called Newark’s “new restaurant row,” the Junction...
Realterm acquires Northern New Jersey industrial outdoor storage facility in Totowa
Realterm on Monday said it acquired 20 Jackson Road, an industrial outdoor storage facility with a 6,960-square-foot warehouse in Totowa. Situated on 3.0 acres, the property has a fully paved and lit yard with two points of ingress and egress. “Northern New Jersey is one of the most highly sought-after...
PastaRAMEN is debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair
After gaining a cult following during its two-year run as an exclusive, invite-only pop-up, pastaRAMEN said Tuesday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair in early February. The first-ever Italian ramen shop perfectly marries Japanese and Italian cuisines in a style called “Wafu-Italian,” which blends ingredients, textures...
