ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 WOBM

My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
roi-nj.com

PastaRAMEN is debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair

After gaining a cult following during its two-year run as an exclusive, invite-only pop-up, pastaRAMEN said Tuesday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair in early February. The first-ever Italian ramen shop perfectly marries Japanese and Italian cuisines in a style called “Wafu-Italian,” which blends ingredients, textures...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Faropoint acquires industrial property in Branchburg for $23.75M

Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, purchased a 151,000-square-foot industrial asset in Branchburg, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. The final sale price was $23,750,000. With more than 400 warehouses acquired to date, Faropoint is...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale

The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Alliance, city and Onyx Equities introduce job-seekers to businesses of Gateway’s new restaurant row

Onyx Equities, the city of Newark and Newark Alliance recently hosted over 60 candidates for a hospitality job fair, positioning local job-seekers front-and-center to new career opportunities at the many retailers opening soon inside the Junction at Gateway Center. A marketplace concept being called Newark’s “new restaurant row,” the Junction...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Neighbors Worry About Warehouse Plan, Trucks

HOWELL – The third time may well be a charm for the owners of the property located at 90 Industrial Court. After three times before the Planning Board, the developer was granted preliminary approval for a warehouse but they must contend with a possible weight limit for trucks on nearby roads.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hanson family celebrates 100 years in real estate business

Three generations of the Hanson family were joined by more than 160 employees of the Hampshire Cos., NAI James E. Hanson and Roebling Investment Co. and their guests on Jan. 12 at Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hanson family’s work in the real estate industry.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark switches on 7.2 MW photovoltaic solar project

A 7.2-megawatt photovoltaic solar project was formally switched on recently to generate power at Port Newark Container Terminal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the 320-acre facility. The first phase of the project launched at a special event Jan. 20, attended by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka as well as representatives...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Exchange Place Alliance elects 3 to its board

Three new board members have been elected to the Exchange Place Alliance, according to a Monday announcement. Joe Panepinto, Abe Naperstek and David Elkouby are ready to join the existing members of Jersey City’s not-for-profit organization established to preserve and advance Exchange Place. Panepinto, Naparstek and Elkouby succeed Steve...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years

One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy