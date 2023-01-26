Read full article on original website
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Realterm acquires Northern New Jersey industrial outdoor storage facility in Totowa
Realterm on Monday said it acquired 20 Jackson Road, an industrial outdoor storage facility with a 6,960-square-foot warehouse in Totowa. Situated on 3.0 acres, the property has a fully paved and lit yard with two points of ingress and egress. “Northern New Jersey is one of the most highly sought-after...
PastaRAMEN is debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair
After gaining a cult following during its two-year run as an exclusive, invite-only pop-up, pastaRAMEN said Tuesday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair in early February. The first-ever Italian ramen shop perfectly marries Japanese and Italian cuisines in a style called “Wafu-Italian,” which blends ingredients, textures...
Faropoint acquires industrial property in Branchburg for $23.75M
Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial properties in high population growth markets, purchased a 151,000-square-foot industrial asset in Branchburg, according to a Monday announcement from Cushman & Wakefield. The final sale price was $23,750,000. With more than 400 warehouses acquired to date, Faropoint is...
Dates Scheduled For Household Hazardous Waste Collection
OCEAN COUNTY – Collection dates for this year’s Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will begin on March 26 in Lakewood Township. The collection dates and locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:. March 26 – Lakewood Department of Public Works, 1 America...
Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale
The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
Newark Alliance, city and Onyx Equities introduce job-seekers to businesses of Gateway’s new restaurant row
Onyx Equities, the city of Newark and Newark Alliance recently hosted over 60 candidates for a hospitality job fair, positioning local job-seekers front-and-center to new career opportunities at the many retailers opening soon inside the Junction at Gateway Center. A marketplace concept being called Newark’s “new restaurant row,” the Junction...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Neighbors Worry About Warehouse Plan, Trucks
HOWELL – The third time may well be a charm for the owners of the property located at 90 Industrial Court. After three times before the Planning Board, the developer was granted preliminary approval for a warehouse but they must contend with a possible weight limit for trucks on nearby roads.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Hanson family celebrates 100 years in real estate business
Three generations of the Hanson family were joined by more than 160 employees of the Hampshire Cos., NAI James E. Hanson and Roebling Investment Co. and their guests on Jan. 12 at Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hanson family’s work in the real estate industry.
Newark switches on 7.2 MW photovoltaic solar project
A 7.2-megawatt photovoltaic solar project was formally switched on recently to generate power at Port Newark Container Terminal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the 320-acre facility. The first phase of the project launched at a special event Jan. 20, attended by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka as well as representatives...
Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles
SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?. If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake. The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at...
Exchange Place Alliance elects 3 to its board
Three new board members have been elected to the Exchange Place Alliance, according to a Monday announcement. Joe Panepinto, Abe Naperstek and David Elkouby are ready to join the existing members of Jersey City’s not-for-profit organization established to preserve and advance Exchange Place. Panepinto, Naparstek and Elkouby succeed Steve...
Discover a fantastic historic park with 14 miles of hiking trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out...
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years
One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
