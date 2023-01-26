Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga & Ashe – Sunday January 29, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-291530- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
The Tomahawk
Senior Center promotes local storytelling
For thousands of years, people have employed the art of storytelling to convey culture, religious beliefs, history, family memories, life lessons, and much more. Storytelling as an art introduces the hearer to an intangible yet immersing world, nurturing the imagination, encouraging innovative thinking, and often challenging them with new information.
The Tomahawk
12 for 12: A remarkably rapid artistic achievement at the Johnson County Center for the Arts
“Lots of coffee,” Cristy Dunn, the director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, says as we stand in front of the 12 paintings she created between January 1 and January 12. “Lots of late nights and lots of early mornings.”. “I’d be happy if, in the...
wcyb.com
The Tomahawk
TWRA opens public comment period on proposed Chronic Wasting Disease strategic plan
According to a press release by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the organization has recently proposed a new five-year strategic plan for managing Chronic Wasting Disease, a highly contagious and fatal disease that affects cervid animals like deer and elk. The strategic plan includes five major goals: (1) preventing the...
WSLS
wcyb.com
2 escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia have been captured. Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, were arrested without incident just after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they were hiding in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. The escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
860wacb.com
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Johnson City Press
Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — A 31-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a 1-year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
The Tomahawk
Library news and views
There is a system for how items in the library are arranged. Each item has a tag on the bottom of the spine that identifies the book category and where it is shelved. The two major groups of books are adult and juvenile (J or Y) books. Categories within these two groups include: Fiction (F), nonfiction (Dewey decimal system), biography (B), large print adult fiction (LP F), and Easy reader (E) books. The first three letters of the author’s last name follow each group. There are signs on the end of each row listing the category of books in that row. There are also sections for new books. If you need help, please ask at the desk.
JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
Sullivan Co. suspect charged with second gun murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, faces numerous counts, including first-degree murder, related to a killing later that night. A grand jury presentment dated Wednesday charges Britt with shooting Barry Countiss […]
