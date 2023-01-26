There is a system for how items in the library are arranged. Each item has a tag on the bottom of the spine that identifies the book category and where it is shelved. The two major groups of books are adult and juvenile (J or Y) books. Categories within these two groups include: Fiction (F), nonfiction (Dewey decimal system), biography (B), large print adult fiction (LP F), and Easy reader (E) books. The first three letters of the author’s last name follow each group. There are signs on the end of each row listing the category of books in that row. There are also sections for new books. If you need help, please ask at the desk.

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO