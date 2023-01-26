ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
The Oregonian

After a frigidly cold morning, Portland sees a sunny day Monday; high near 39

Frigid temperatures will greet Portland/Vancouver residents as they wake Monday morning. But clear skies will help temps rise above freezing later in the day. The National Weather Service in Portland pointed out that not one location in its district was above freezing as of 2 a.m. Monday. Metro weather stations were reporting temps ranging from the high teens to the high 20s as of 5 a.m.
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
The Oregonian

Tyre Nichols vigil in Portland speaks to fear, hope, weariness

Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson, father to a 10-year-old son, held no notes as he stared somberly into the small crowd outside the Oregon Convention Center on Tuesday and put words to the fear he holds as the nation mourns Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man beaten to death by Memphis police officers after a Jan. 7 traffic stop.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes

“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
