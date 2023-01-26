Read full article on original website
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody.
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
Brazil creates 2 million net formal jobs in 2022, down 26.6%
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's net creation of formal jobs fell 26.6% in 2022 from the previous year, Labor Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, but it still showed a strongly positive result on the back of the post-pandemic recovery. Brazil added a net 2.038 million formal jobs in 2022, down from...
Australia Dec retail spending nosedives in warning for economy
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales recorded the biggest drop in more than two years in December, as rising borrowing costs and sky-high inflation finally sank spending, an economic shock that may lessen the need for much more policy tightening. Retail sales fell 3.9% in December from November, after 11...
Supermarket Asda, startup HVS receive UK hydrogen self-driving lorry grant
LONDON (Reuters) - A consortium including Hydrogen truck startup HVS and supermarket chain Asda said on Wednesday it had been awarded a 6.6 million pound ($8.1 million) UK government grant to develop autonomous hydrogen heavy goods vehicles. The project is one of seven backed by Britain's Centre for Connected and...
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
