Framingham, MA

CBS Boston

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store. 
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store

“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
HAVERHILL, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday

At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
BOSTON, MA
