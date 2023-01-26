Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Window & Steals Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a robbery from a vehicle parked at the Lifetime Fitness lot over the weekend. Police were called to 490 Old Conn Path on January 29 at 7:07 p.m. for a larceny. A motor vehicle “window was smashed and a pocketbook was taken,” said...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 59, on Multiple Vehicle & Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 59, on multiple motor vehicle and drug charges yesterday, January 30. William P. Roberts, 59, of 30 Grant Street in Framingham was arrested on Hollis Street at 3:12 a.m. “This was a motor vehicle stop by a patrol officer,” said Framingham...
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a shooting at a Dollar Tree on North Montello Street in Brockton, police said. The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side. Ambulances also responded to the scene. Details...
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Who Parked on Union Avenue Rotary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Berlin man on a charge of drunk driving, after he parked on the Union Avenue rotary early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:20 a.m. on January 28, Hector Orellana Lopez, 35, of 167 River Road of Berlin. He was charged with operating a...
WCVB
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton, sources tell WCVB
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man has died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at a store in Brockton, NewsCenter 5 has learned. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Throwing Stones & Striking 3 Individuals
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Friday afternoon for throwing rocks at three individuals, according to Police. Police arrested at 3:36 p.m. at 417 Waverly Street Edgar Reyes-Ortiz, 24, of 44 Dinsmore Avenue of Framingham,. He was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Remain Unanswered After Police Chase and multiple Crashes Across Hyde park Ends in Arrest
On Saturday, January 21 2023 at approximately 19:30 hours our photographer captured images of multiple people being taken into custody by Officers as well as Boston EMS following a crash in the area of River Street and West Street in Mattapan. On scene, a large crime scene tape perimeter had...
Boston Teen Charged With Triple Stabbing Near High School: DA
An 18-year-old Boston high school student was arrested and charged with a triple stabbing on Monday, Jan. 30, outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, authorities said. Deinte Wall, of Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapo…
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
One person killed, another wounded after shooting inside Dollar Tree in Brockton
An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
ABC6.com
New Bedford 16-year-old arrested for carrying loaded handgun
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they seized a loaded handgun from a 16-year-old boy on Monday. According to police, they noticed a large group of gang members while monitoring activity in the “Temple Landing” housing development. Officers reported one particular person who appeared...
whdh.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old reported missing by Chelsea police has been located
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 30. The department said Aaliya Angelique Claudio, a student at Brown Middle School, was not present in her last class and did not return home.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Drug Distribution Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday afternoon, January 27, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple drug warrants. Police arrested at 1:01 p.m, on Irving Street Hector Ortiz, 35, of 75 Irving Street of Framingham. He was arrested on two Framingham warrants. One for Drug Distribution Class C and one...
liveboston617.org
Community Alert: Boston Police are Seeking the Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The motor...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday
At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
