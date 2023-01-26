ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Foot Locker to close its Oshkosh customer service center this spring, affecting 97 workers

By Daphne Lemke, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago

OSHKOSH – Foot Locker is permanently moving customer care operations out of Oshkosh, with 97 total employees in line to lose their jobs in April and May, according to a letter Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc. filed with the Department of Workforce Development on Monday.

The customer service center, 600 City Center, will close "as part of the evolving omni retail environment," and the North American internal customer care team will be centralized at the Wausau location instead, according to the letter.

The company will lay off 95 employees April 28, retaining two employees to assist with closing the site until May 31.

In October, the company also announced the closure of the Wausau distribution center and started phasing out operations in January. That closure affects 210 employees, and will be finished by the end of April.

The notices for both closures said the company gave workers contact information for the local workforce development board, and all workers are non-union employees.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Foot Locker to close its Oshkosh customer service center this spring, affecting 97 workers

