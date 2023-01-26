Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
DeSantis snaps back at Trump: I got reelected
The governor’s comments show he’s willing to engage and defend against a rising stream of attacks from his one-time ally.
Trump’s slow-rolling 2024 bid cobbles together new Senate support
He’s poised to double his upper-chamber backers ... to four. Despite healthy House GOP buy-in, it’s a testament to how much has changed in four years.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Longtime Santos treasurer is out, she tells federal regulator
The New York Republican announced a new treasurer for his political groups on Tuesday evening.
‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan
The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
POLITICO Playbook: The House GOP’s growing pains
FIRST LOOK: OMAR’S NEXT ACT — As House Republicans try to boot Rep. ILHAN OMAR off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Minnesota Democrat is laying the groundwork to maintain her leadership on key international issues. Today, we’re told, Omar will launch a new U.S.-Africa policy working group aimed at organizing bipartisan briefings with administration officials, NGOs and other Africa experts who are tackling issues ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to governance and climate change. Read Omar’s full statement.
Meeting featuring Democratic state senator, far-right radio host raises eyebrows
This was the second time in recent months that Gopal has had a social call with a Republican rival of Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, the county GOP chair.
Meadows ally set to plead guilty for illegal campaign finance contribution
Lynda Bennett, who lost in a 2020 Republican primary campaign to Madison Cawthorn, accepted a contribution from a family member totaling at least $25,000, according to charging paperwork filed by prosecutors.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
As Santos passes up his panels, GOP prepares to boot Omar from hers
Soon after New York Republican told colleagues he'd forgo committee assignments, his party pushed toward ejecting a progressive from one of her own.
Awaiting a Schumer-McCarthy summit
DEBT CEILING STILL DAUNTS — There’s been lots of talk but little progress towards a solution to the upcoming debt ceiling crisis on Capitol Hill. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to meet this week with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Congress’ need to pay the tab it’s already racked up.
House GOP laps Senate in committee launches
SENATE PLAYS CATCH UP — Just a few weeks ago the Senate sped through their opening day action and breezed away for an extended recess while the House spent agonizing days selecting a speaker. Have the tables turned?. House Republicans are now cruising toward committee action, with organizing meetings...
Dems’ new primary calendar nabs support from Southern DNC members
The Democratic National Committee is slated to vote on the proposal this weekend.
