The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
POLITICO

‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan

The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The House GOP’s growing pains

FIRST LOOK: OMAR’S NEXT ACT — As House Republicans try to boot Rep. ILHAN OMAR off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Minnesota Democrat is laying the groundwork to maintain her leadership on key international issues. Today, we’re told, Omar will launch a new U.S.-Africa policy working group aimed at organizing bipartisan briefings with administration officials, NGOs and other Africa experts who are tackling issues ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to governance and climate change. Read Omar’s full statement.
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
POLITICO

Awaiting a Schumer-McCarthy summit

DEBT CEILING STILL DAUNTS — There’s been lots of talk but little progress towards a solution to the upcoming debt ceiling crisis on Capitol Hill. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to meet this week with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Congress’ need to pay the tab it’s already racked up.
POLITICO

House GOP laps Senate in committee launches

SENATE PLAYS CATCH UP — Just a few weeks ago the Senate sped through their opening day action and breezed away for an extended recess while the House spent agonizing days selecting a speaker. Have the tables turned?. House Republicans are now cruising toward committee action, with organizing meetings...
