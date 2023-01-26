Prospect list season continues to roll out in the lead up to pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The latest was Keith Law’s Top 100 prospect list that was published Monday at The Athletic and includes Oakland A’s catcher/first baseman Tyler Soderstrom at No. 60. Infielder Zack Gelof was among 10 prospects that just missed out on the Top 100.

