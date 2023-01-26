Live Music is Back in East New York at Fusion East with Brooklyn’s Popular Vocalist & Bass Player Roy Bennett & Just Another Band

As well all know by now there are changes happening at NYCHA complexes, but there are a lot of questions that the tenants would like answered. On Thursday Feb, 2, 2023 Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas will be partnering with the Pink Houses Tenant Association, in an effort to provide answers to questions surrounding the changes within NYCHA and how those changes will impact the residents. See the flyer below to RSVP for this very important information session.

