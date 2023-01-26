ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Live Music is Back in East New York at Fusion East with Brooklyn’s Popular Vocalist & Bass Player Roy Bennett & Just Another Band

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastnewyork.com

Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas Partnering with Pink Houses Tenant Assoc To Update Tenants On the NYCHA Public Trust

As well all know by now there are changes happening at NYCHA complexes, but there are a lot of questions that the tenants would like answered. On Thursday Feb, 2, 2023 Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas will be partnering with the Pink Houses Tenant Association, in an effort to provide answers to questions surrounding the changes within NYCHA and how those changes will impact the residents. See the flyer below to RSVP for this very important information session.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy