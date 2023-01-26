Do you have two left feet? Are you the family member no one wants to see on the dance floor during a wedding? Have you or a loved one been subject to a serious injury because you were trying to find the beat? If any of the above describes you, you might be rhythmically challenged and not have the best time playing rhythm games. Because of this, you might be looking at Tango Gameworks’ recent shadow-dropped (and hyped) rhythm/action game Hi-Fi Rush and wondering if it’s for you? Thankfully, the game is still pretty accommodating for those who have trouble clapping on two and four. Here’s a few tips for how to get the most out of the game for those who have no rhythm.

9 HOURS AGO