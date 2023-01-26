Read full article on original website
Yakuza Producer Surprised Y’all Find Majima So Sexy
Creators can’t control how their creations are received once they enter the world. Case in point, one of the key people behind the popular and long-running Yakuza series apparently had no idea how many people, especially women, found the series’ recurring, one-eyed character Goro Majima to be so damn sexy.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is The Next Big Game Delay Of 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got a March 17 release date just last month and it’s already blowing past it. Electronic Arts announced the game will now come out at the end of April instead as developer Respawn Entertainment focuses on bug fixes, performance issues, and generally making sure the game doesn’t come out busted like so many others these days.
Report: Microsoft, Sony & Nintendo All Skipping E3 2023
This was supposed to be the year, after industry setbacks and a global pandemic, that E3—once the brightest centre of the video game universe—came back “recognizably epic” as a live show for the first time since 2019. Reports today indicate, however, that it will be doing so without any of the console industry’s power players.
You Can Still Play Hi-Fi Rush If You Suck At Rhythm Games
Do you have two left feet? Are you the family member no one wants to see on the dance floor during a wedding? Have you or a loved one been subject to a serious injury because you were trying to find the beat? If any of the above describes you, you might be rhythmically challenged and not have the best time playing rhythm games. Because of this, you might be looking at Tango Gameworks’ recent shadow-dropped (and hyped) rhythm/action game Hi-Fi Rush and wondering if it’s for you? Thankfully, the game is still pretty accommodating for those who have trouble clapping on two and four. Here’s a few tips for how to get the most out of the game for those who have no rhythm.
Starting Tomorrow, Marvel Snap Will Let You Battle Your Friends
Marvel Snap is very good. We’ve said that before. Heck, we even called it one of the best games of 2022. But it did lack one big feature at launch: the ability to challenge your friends. Tomorrow’s Marvel Snap update will finally add the much-requested feature to the popular card game.
Fans Think Sony Is Teasing A New Uncharted Starring Nathan Drake’s Kid
Sony may have just teased its next Uncharted game in a new commercial about a supposed end to the PlayStation 5 console shortage. In between vignettes for announced games like Spider-Man 2 is a brief clip of a woman carrying a torch through a cave, and fans think it might be pointing to a new Uncharted game starring Nathan Drake’s daughter, Cassie.
We Did It, Joe: Overwatch 2 Will Make Ranked Suck Less
Overwatch 2 will make adjustments to both its matchmaking process and its ranked system in the coming weeks, according to the latest developer blog posted today. This is good news for anyone who has spent the months since launch confused or frustrated by the sequel’s ranking system, or those who feel like their matches are almost always lopsided (myself included, as evidenced by my most recent take on Overwatch 2's competitive mode).
Dragon Ball Super’s Iconic Father-And-Son Team Is Coming To Fortnite
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s father-and-son duo, Piccolo and Gohan, are cha-la-head-cha la-ing their way into Fortnite. Today, the official Fortnite Twitter account posted a video for its second collaboration with Dragon Ball Super. Piccolo and Gohan skins are hitting the game’s item shop today, meaning that soon players can upload videos of themselves as the duo hitting the griddy with Goku and Vegeta or whatever nonsense. You know the videos are coming. Today’s announcement comes shortly after yesterday’s tease in which the Fortnite Twitter account posted a screenshot of a Red Ribbon Army ship flying over an archipelago.
Dead Space
Feeling excited, I wait for my PlayStation 5 to flicker on so I can go somewhere I haven’t before, the USG Ishimura, splattered with fresh blood by Motive Studio for its Dead Space remake, released January 27. The mining ship has always been the gray spinal cord to trigger-happy horror Dead Space, originally released in 2008 and made by the since-shuttered Visceral Games, and I’ve gleaned as a newbie (I was 10 in 2008) that it’s one of the best horror games of all time. But after I see the ship—and the atrocities that populate it, indicated by graffiti (“Fuck this ship, it’s a shitty capitalist organization,” one on-the-nose scrawl says) and hallways sticky with organic goo—I wonder if that’s still the case.
Meet The Man Who Got Kadabra Banned From Pokémon For 20 Years
As we learned last week, spoon-wielding psychic pocket monster Kadabra is returning to the Pokémon TCG after a twenty year absence. I wanted to learn the complete story of why it ever went missing in the first place. What I wasn’t expecting in doing so was to accidentally make friends with a man I’ve disliked for decades, world-famous illusionist and ruiner of cutlery, Uri Geller.
Mario Movie's Donkey Kong Voice Is Just Seth Rogen
It’s weird that one of the things people have been most interested about as far as the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is concerned is how everyone sounds. I mean, we know who the cast is, have known that forever, but what we haven’t known is the extent to which each actor was going to ham it up.
Activision Blizzard Exec Has The Most Unhinged Last Of Us TV Show Take Yet
The Last of Us inspired no shortage of takes when it first released back in 2013. The HBO TV adaptation has been no different. Like a massive EpiPen of stimulus for the take economy in the middle of winter, it has elicited both over-the-top praise, scornful dismissals, and everything in-between. But what is potentially the worst take of all wasn’t born until today.
Thank You, Hi-Fi Rush, For Coming Out Of Nowhere
Hi-Fi Rush, a game built around the concept of pure joy, was notable last week for two things. One, it’s really, really good! And two, it achieved that rarest of video game feats: a successful surprise release. By surprise I mean absolute surprise. One minute nobody knew the game...
Report: Halo Infinite Won't Get Story DLC, Series Switching To Unreal
Things are changing at Halo developer 343 Industries following massive layoffs across Microsoft—including reportedly 95 people at the Halo developer. The studio is switching to Unreal Engine, has no plans to make more story content for 2021’s Halo Infinite, and continues trying to figure out what to do with a supposed Halo battle royale spin-off still in development.
Report: Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Production After Disappointing Preorders [Update: Sony Denies It]
Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headsets don’t release for several more weeks, but the console manufacturer is already reportedly cutting inventory by half after receiving fewer preorders than expected. Some analysts are still skeptical the device will ever be more than an “expensive accessory for the PS5.”. Bloomberg reported...
Epic Kills Battle Royale Game Less Than Six Months After Release
In August 2022, Epic Games—developers of Fortnite, custodians of the Epic Games Store, creators of the Unreal Engine, rich as God—published a melee-based battle royale game called Rumbleverse. It is now January 2023 (February already for me here in Australia), and the game is already being killed off.
Apex Legends Mobile Shutting Down After Only 8 Months, Battlefield Mobile Canceled
Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile port of EA and Respawn’s popular battle royale shooter, is not long for this world. EA confirmed today, just eight months after the game’s launch, that the free-to-play offshoot will be shutting down on May 1, 2023. What’s more, EA plans to sunset Battlefield Mobile as well.
