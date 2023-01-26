ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations

Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
Engadget

Peacock stops offering its free tier to new subscribers

Outside of a few exceptions, access requires paying for one of the platform's Premium tiers. Peacock has stopped offerings its free tier to new customers. As first reported by The Streamable, potential subscribers who visit Peacock’s website will now only see two ways to access the platform: Peacock Premium and Premium Plus. Either way, if you’re new to Peacock, you’ll need to pay to access the service’s library of content. The free tier still exists but is only available to current users who cancel their Premium subscription or those who had access to one of the paid tiers for free — for example, Cox internet customers.
msn.com

OpenAI launches tool to catch AI-generated text

OpenAI, the startup that created the text generator ChatGPT, launched a tool on Tuesday to identify text generated by artificial intelligence. The "AI Text Classifier," as the company calls it, is a "fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources," OpenAI said in a blog post.
freetech4teachers.com

Terry Freedman's Article Planner and Writing Prompts

Last week I published a video about creating writing prompts with Spinner Wheel. Terry Freedman took that idea and ran with it to start the week on his Eclecticism Substack. In Terry's latest article he shared the Spinner Wheel of writing prompts that he created. Additionally, he shared his article planner.
Tri-City Herald

How to Do a Public Data Check Free? – Ultimate Guide

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Because of the widespread availability of information on the internet, it is now simpler than ever to perform a free public data check on anyone’s background, including yourself, a friend, a relative, a neighbor, or even yourself. However, a certain amount of intelligence and know-how is still required.
MAINE STATE
TechCrunch

Stashpad is a notepad for devs with a ‘DM to yourself’ interface

Stashpad is an app that runs on all desktop platforms (Intel and M1 Mac, Windows and Linux). When you first launch the application, it has a minimal learning curve for getting started — you can just start typing in notes. You can put these notes under one Stack for a project — think of this as creating a folder. There is also an option of creating a sub-stack (no, not that one) under a folder.
TechCrunch

Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall

“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
Android Police

How to use Snapchat on your computer

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Snapchat messaging app has millions of users across the globe, allowing anyone to share content with others instantly. As a bonus, messages disappear 24 hours after being read by the recipient. Keeping the chat thread clear of previous messaging clutter helps increase user engagement.
Gizmodo

Instagram Co-Founders Introduce Text-Based App

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are returning to the app game with a new innovative startup since leaving the ‘gram in 2018. Artifact is a new social media platform that will provide a feed of articles and facts aimed to create a dialogue between users to discuss things of interest.
TechCrunch

Meta starts testing ‘members-only worlds’ in Horizon Worlds

In a blog post, Meta explained that creators can hand-select members and offer them exclusive experiences. During the alpha test, each members-only world can have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time. With members-only worlds, creators can launch a dedicated space to do things like host a book club, gather a gaming group, organize a support group or just hang out with friends and family without having to worry about uninvited guests.
TechCrunch

Three months ago, he was laid off from Twitter. Now, his competing app Spill is funded.

Luckily for Terrell, his new social media app Spill has already raised a $2.75 million pre-seed round, the company announced today. Since revealing the project in mid-December, Spill has reached 60,000 handle reservations. Spill currently employs fewer than 10 people and has three strategic advisors, including former Twitter design chief...
Engadget

Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication

The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
TechCrunch

Hacker finds bug that allowed anyone to bypass Facebook 2FA

Gtm Mänôz, a security researcher from Nepal, realized that Meta did not set up a limit of attempts when a user entered the two-factor code used to log into their accounts on the new Meta Accounts Center, which helps users link all their Meta accounts, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy