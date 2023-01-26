Read full article on original website
Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations
Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
News Literacy: How to verify what you're reading online is true
Social media can spread misinformation if you're not careful about who you follow and fact checking your sources.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Instagram's founders are back with a new app
More than four years after Instagram's founders left the company, they're back with a new app.
Engadget
Peacock stops offering its free tier to new subscribers
Outside of a few exceptions, access requires paying for one of the platform's Premium tiers. Peacock has stopped offerings its free tier to new customers. As first reported by The Streamable, potential subscribers who visit Peacock’s website will now only see two ways to access the platform: Peacock Premium and Premium Plus. Either way, if you’re new to Peacock, you’ll need to pay to access the service’s library of content. The free tier still exists but is only available to current users who cancel their Premium subscription or those who had access to one of the paid tiers for free — for example, Cox internet customers.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
msn.com
OpenAI launches tool to catch AI-generated text
OpenAI, the startup that created the text generator ChatGPT, launched a tool on Tuesday to identify text generated by artificial intelligence. The "AI Text Classifier," as the company calls it, is a "fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources," OpenAI said in a blog post.
freetech4teachers.com
Terry Freedman's Article Planner and Writing Prompts
Last week I published a video about creating writing prompts with Spinner Wheel. Terry Freedman took that idea and ran with it to start the week on his Eclecticism Substack. In Terry's latest article he shared the Spinner Wheel of writing prompts that he created. Additionally, he shared his article planner.
Tri-City Herald
How to Do a Public Data Check Free? – Ultimate Guide
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Because of the widespread availability of information on the internet, it is now simpler than ever to perform a free public data check on anyone’s background, including yourself, a friend, a relative, a neighbor, or even yourself. However, a certain amount of intelligence and know-how is still required.
TechCrunch
Stashpad is a notepad for devs with a ‘DM to yourself’ interface
Stashpad is an app that runs on all desktop platforms (Intel and M1 Mac, Windows and Linux). When you first launch the application, it has a minimal learning curve for getting started — you can just start typing in notes. You can put these notes under one Stack for a project — think of this as creating a folder. There is also an option of creating a sub-stack (no, not that one) under a folder.
TechCrunch
Privacy assistant Jumbo tears down its paywall
“Something we didn’t anticipate and that we’re tying to fix today is that a paid product creates an important barrier to entry,” Jumbo founder and CEO Pierre Valade told me. Valade previously founded Sunrise, a popular calendar app that was acquired by Microsoft. Jumbo’s flagship feature is...
How to use Snapchat on your computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Snapchat messaging app has millions of users across the globe, allowing anyone to share content with others instantly. As a bonus, messages disappear 24 hours after being read by the recipient. Keeping the chat thread clear of previous messaging clutter helps increase user engagement.
Gizmodo
Instagram Co-Founders Introduce Text-Based App
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are returning to the app game with a new innovative startup since leaving the ‘gram in 2018. Artifact is a new social media platform that will provide a feed of articles and facts aimed to create a dialogue between users to discuss things of interest.
TechCrunch
Meta starts testing ‘members-only worlds’ in Horizon Worlds
In a blog post, Meta explained that creators can hand-select members and offer them exclusive experiences. During the alpha test, each members-only world can have up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors at any given time. With members-only worlds, creators can launch a dedicated space to do things like host a book club, gather a gaming group, organize a support group or just hang out with friends and family without having to worry about uninvited guests.
TechCrunch
Three months ago, he was laid off from Twitter. Now, his competing app Spill is funded.
Luckily for Terrell, his new social media app Spill has already raised a $2.75 million pre-seed round, the company announced today. Since revealing the project in mid-December, Spill has reached 60,000 handle reservations. Spill currently employs fewer than 10 people and has three strategic advisors, including former Twitter design chief...
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
TechCrunch
Hacker finds bug that allowed anyone to bypass Facebook 2FA
Gtm Mänôz, a security researcher from Nepal, realized that Meta did not set up a limit of attempts when a user entered the two-factor code used to log into their accounts on the new Meta Accounts Center, which helps users link all their Meta accounts, such as Facebook and Instagram.
People are just noticing 10 mind-blowing Amazon Fire TV Stick hacks you must learn
AMAZON'S Fire TV Sticks are one of the most popular ways to access streamed content and a whole lot more. It's easy to see why when they're so cheap. But like any good gadget, it's also loaded with little quirks and tricks. Here are some worth trying. Quick options. If...
