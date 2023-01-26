Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Albany Herald
Linda Ronstadt streams soar after 'The Last of Us,' evoking Kate Bush and 'Stranger Things'
Linda Ronstadt's "Long, Long Time" appeared not once but three times in Sunday's episode of "The Last of Us." And fans of HBO's newest hit were clearly moved by Ronstadt's song, as streams of her ballad have ballooned since the episode premiered. Between 11 p.m. ET and midnight on Sunday,...
Albany Herald
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn -- who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year -- presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled "Superman: Legacy," and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce "Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Albany Herald
'Laverne & Shirley' star Cindy Williams dead at 75
Cindy Williams, the dynamic actress known best for playing the bubbly Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, according to a statement from her family, provided to CNN by a representative. She was 75. Williams died after a short illness, said the statement from her children...
Albany Herald
'No Time for Sergeants' Actor Kevin O’Neal Dead at 77
Kevin O'Neal, the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal, who had his own successful acting throughout the 1960s and 1970s, died in his sleep of natural causes on Jan. 28, in Thousand Oaks, California. He was 77.
Albany Herald
Academy will not rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination
British actress Andrea Riseborough will get to keep her Oscar nomination for best lead actress for her performance in the independent drama "To Leslie," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday. Last week, The Academy launched a "review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees,"...
Albany Herald
Tired of Looking at a Black Rectangle? How To Turn Your Regular TV Into a Frame TV for Free
Do you love having your large TV on the wall for viewing shows but wish it would just disappear when you aren't using it? It's true they don't make the best piece of decor in a room. A large black rectangle is definitely not as appealing as a nice piece of artwork. Recently, Samsung has come out with a TV that looks like framed artwork when it's not being used and people are loving the look. The only problem is that the TV costs thousands of dollars. And, when your current TV works perfectly, who wants to shell out all of that money just for style? Lucky for you, we'll show you how to turn your regular TV into a frame TV for free!
Comments / 0