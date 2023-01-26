Read full article on original website
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens
FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Cryptocurrency NEAR Protocol Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, NEAR Protocol's NEAR/USD price has fallen 4.08% to $2.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $2.53 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for NEAR Protocol over...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
New Tesla Owner Lashes Out At Elon Musk Over Broken Steering Wheel: 'Am I Responsible For Manufacturing Defect?'
A Twitter user based in New Jersey shared details of what they said was a “horrific experience” in the middle of the highway as their new Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle’s steering wheel fell off. What Happened: The Twitter user, who goes by the name Prerak, tweeted at...
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
Shares of vaccine developers soared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with buoyancy spilling into even the next year for some. Most of these stocks have pulled back notably from their COVID-19-vaccine-catalyzed peaks. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in...
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
Ford Mach-E Price Cuts Right Strategic Move, Says Analyst: Why Tesla Is 'Uniquely Positioned' In This 'Game Of Thrones Battle'
Ford Motor Co. F announced on Monday that it was lowering the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle prices across trims, which is seen as a reactive move to EV industry leader Tesla Inc.’s TSLA string of price cuts. What Happened: Tesla’s up to 20% price cuts announced in mid-January kicked...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
Small-Cap Altcoin Rallies 88% In A Week To Blow Past Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up 88% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST) Threshold +88% $0.045. Aptos +29.28% $18. Mina +29.16% $0.76. Fantom +23.19% $0.47. GMX +21.54% $60.16. What Happened: Apex...
Expert Ratings for ACM Research
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on ACM Research ACMR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
