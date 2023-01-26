ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency NEAR Protocol Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, NEAR Protocol's NEAR/USD price has fallen 4.08% to $2.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $2.53 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for NEAR Protocol over...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for ACM Research

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on ACM Research ACMR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy