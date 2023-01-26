ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL player dies at age 25

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
 5 days ago
The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL.

Lemonier started his NFL career with the Chargers after being signed as an undrafted free agent after his college football career with the Liberty Flames . He saw action in six games in 2020 with Los Angeles.

He then spent time with the Lions in 2021, appearing in seven games for the organization and recording 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

After multiple failed stints on NFL practice squads, Lemonier had recently signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions .

Both the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers released statements following this horrific news on Thursday, detailing their shock and sadness after his untimely passing.

“Gone too soon. Our hearts are with Jessie’s family, friends and loved ones,” wrote the Chargers’ social media team.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thought and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” wrote the Lions on social media.

Many around the NFL world took to social media on Thursday to offer their prayers and well wishes to Lemonier’s family during this difficult time.

There is currently no information on the cause of death of Lemonier.

[ ESPN.com , Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter , Detroit Lions on Twitter ]

