Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news

By Kevin Harrish
 5 days ago
It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well.

On Thursday morning, the WWE announced its 2023 class for its “Next In Line” NIL program, which brings in college athletes from various sports and universities to train and potentially become WWE stars. This year’s class includes a few champions and an All-American, but it also included Jaiden Fields, the sister of NFL star Justin Fields.

Jaiden Fields is currently a softball player for the Georgia Bulldogs . She announced the news on her Instagram page.


“SUPER EXCITED to be joining the @wwe family as part of the #NextInLine program !! Could y’all picture me in the ring lol ?? #WWENIL,” Jaiden Fields said in her Instagram post.

Her big brother was quick to offer his congratulations in the comments while offering her a little advice in the process.

“I need you jumpin off the ropes goin crazy,” Justin Fields said in the comments.

