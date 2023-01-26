Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next
By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
BoxingNews24.com
Top Rank wants Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol next for undisputed at 175 in summer
By Craig Page: Top Rank promoter Carl Moretti stated at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night that they plan on making the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undisputed light heavyweight clash for the IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO titles this summer. The only problem Moretti, the promoter for Beterbiev...
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga meets with Oscar La Hoya, could he sign with Golden Boy?
By Dan Ambrose: Free agent Edgar Berlanga posted a photo of him on social media meeting today with Golden Boy Promotion’s top brass, Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez, in what could lead to him signing with them. It’s unclear what fights would be available for the 26-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Is the Bivol and Beterbiev Showdown Still On?
By Ken Hissner: Over the weekend, we watched Russian-born WBC, WBO, and IBF World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of Montreal, Canada, defend his titles in a much more difficult match than expected before stopping the UK’s Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. After seven rounds, Yarde was up...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu says Tony Harrison will be in for a “Shock” on March 12th
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Tszyu says his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison will be in for a “shock” on March 12th when they meet in Sydney, Australia. The unbeaten Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will take the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) to the deep end...
BoxingNews24.com
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson this Friday, Feb.3rd on ESPN
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) will be moving up to 130 this Friday, February 3rd, to battle #3 Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO super featherweight title on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at the Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendale, Arizona. The event starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
Who should Anthony Yarde fight next?
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Yarde put on a masterclass performance last Saturday night but unfortunately came up short of the mark against the monster of the light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, losing by an eighth round stoppage at the OVO Arena in London, England. Although Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) still...
BoxingNews24.com
Are boxing fans starting to lose interest in Crawford vs Spence?
By Alex Fesl: In case you missed it, this past weekend, Oscar De La Hoya posted a picture online of Terrance Crawford, Bernard Hopkins, and himself at the Golden Boy Promotions headquarters. Not much context was included in the Twitter picture, but most fans assumed Oscar was making a pitch to convince Crawford to partner with Golden Boy Promotions. Oscar later confirmed his intentions to Fight Hub TV in a quick interview.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Eddie Hearn block Bivol vs. Beterbiev undisputed fight?
By Sean Jones: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn could be an obstacle to having the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev undisputed clash next because he’s got other fights he wants to take place before those two meet. Hearn says he wants WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to fight Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Navarrete vs. Wilson & Pedraza vs. Barboza Jr on Feb.3rd in Glendale, Arizona
By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton possible for April says Bob Arum
By Craig Daly: Naoya Inoue and WBC & WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton are in the works for April, says promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is moving up to the 122-lb division in hopes of capturing his fourth division world title and becoming the undisputed champion in a second weight class in 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Key Takeaways From Beterbiev vs. Yarde
By Alex Fesl: Artur Beterbiev successfully defended his WBO, WBC, and IBF light heavyweight titles with a dominant and exciting performance against competitive Anthony Yarde. We saw good back-and-forth action from both fighters. Beterbiev showed a controlling yet powerful jab, a thunderous right hand, as well as his usual iron chin. Yarde showed tremendous heart and landed his fair share of heavy right hands.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president shuts down Beterbiev vs. Bivol, Artur must fight Callum Smith next
By Jim Calfa: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against his WBC mandatory challenger Callum Smith, and he can’t face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol as he would like to do. Bivol is ineligible to fight Beterbiev because the World Boxing Council prohibits...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith – The Fifteen Year Overnight Star
By Eóin Kennedy: The dust has now settled on Liam Smith’s emphatic and unexpected knockout win over Chris Eubank Jr, and amid some of the silliness and confusion regarding an appeal from Eubank over an alleged elbow from Smith, one thing has never been more certain, and that’s that Liam Smith has never been sitting prettier in his fifteen-year professional career.
Comments / 0