The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 won our Performance Car of the Year award for 2023 thanks to its absolute performance at an amazing price. What if Chevrolet took this chassis and prepped it for the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona? It just to happens that IMSA rule changes mean the Corvette Z06s you'll see racing at Daytona next year will have far more in common with your street car than they do right now.

1 DAY AGO