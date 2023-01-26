Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Makes a Race Car Out of the 2024 Corvette Z06
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 won our Performance Car of the Year award for 2023 thanks to its absolute performance at an amazing price. What if Chevrolet took this chassis and prepped it for the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona? It just to happens that IMSA rule changes mean the Corvette Z06s you'll see racing at Daytona next year will have far more in common with your street car than they do right now.
2024 Mazda CX-90 SUV First Look: Going Upmarket
In recent years Mazda has attempted to move upmarket, placing itself between mainstream and luxury automakers. Whether or not that mission is fully baked, the new 2024 Mazda CX-90 is the latest Mazda vehicle to push the idea, as it brings new powertrains and an upscale design. The 2024 CX-90 SUV will replace the CX-9 when it goes on sale this spring, and it will become Mazda's flagship as it expands its SUV lineup.
We're Testing the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance For a Year
The Lucid Air pulled off the improbable when it took home MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year honor. A fledgling company shooting for the moon with its first production vehicle built a car that was more impressive than anything fielded by a dozen automakers with centuries of experience behind them. Imagine the odds.
The R33 Skyline GT-R's Unofficial Renaissance Is Underway
We've often commented in the past that the R33 Skyline GT-R, sandwiched between the iconic R32 and the legendary R34, never quite got its just due. The middle child syndrome applied to a trio of arguably the most desired of all golden era JDM collectibles means that though it always possessed the goods, it was often ignored by the masses.
