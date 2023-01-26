More snow in Chicago’s near future — Watching Winter Live

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — From a few flurries to a shovel-needed event, varying degrees of snow look to be a near daily occurrence over the next week for the Chicago area.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

WGN’s Chip Brewster and WPRI meteorologist Steven Matregrano dug a bit into the data in this week’s Watching Winter Live to see what winter may have in store for us all over the next week and beyond.

In the Chicago area at least, the country’s northern jet stream looks to dip south and bring frigid arctic air into the region next week and into February. Pair that with a few low-pressure systems in the outlook and multiple chances for snow start to form. Click the link below for a detailed analysis or watch the video above if you missed this week’s show.

Watching Winter Live streams weekly on Thursdays starting at 10:45 a.m.

This week’s topics included:

Recap of the past 36 hours of snow

Comparing recent storm tracks

Where is all the cold air

Early outlook for February

Surface temperatures off the East Coast and the role they play in winter weather

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll try to address it during the next show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.