Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Small Business Cross-Border Cash Flow Helped by Marquee Payments Partnerships
Small- to medium-sized businesses have been hobbled on a global stage. The lure of eCommerce is that digital channels level the playing field for…well, just about anyone. Theoretically at least, smaller firms should be able to compete with even the largest of eCommerce juggernauts if they have the right products and services, the payment methods most preferred by customers, and the back-office functions to handle it all.
70% of Marketplaces Expect AP Innovation to Improve Relationships with Vendors
There’s no reason for merchants to want to communicate poorly with their vendors, yet aging payables systems can force these key interactions to be a headache. PYMNTS’ research finds that poor communication with vendors or service providers is the most-cited challenge by online marketplaces seeking to modernize their accounts payable (AP) systems. It is also the challenge that marketplaces were most likely to deem most important; after all, a marketplace’s vendors embody the brand for many consumers.
Nice and Cognizant Team to Promote Advanced CX Solutions
Nice and Cognizant have partnered to help organizations accelerate their adoption of advanced customer experience (CX) solutions. The combination of Nice’s cloud-native CX platform and Cognizant’s consulting and business transformation capabilities will aid companies in their use of digital, analytics and conversational artificial intelligence (AI), the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Marqeta Acquires Card Management Platform Power Finance for $275M
Card issuer Marqeta will acquire card management platform Power Finance in a $275 million deal. “We already see considerable demand for differentiated credit products from companies looking to innovate in this space who are held back by the constraints of legacy technology,” Simon Khalaf, Marqeta’s incoming CEO, said in a Monday (Jan. 30) news release.
123Loadboard Adds Carrier Identity Verification to Freight Matching Platform
123Loadboard has added carrier identity verification to its freight matching platform. This new feature streamlines and accelerates digital freight booking by enabling brokers and shippers to immediately determine if a carrier is a verified, legitimate business partner, 123Loadboard said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “Our focus has always...
Merchant Incentives, Rewards Boost UAE Shopper Satisfaction 11% YOY
For the second year in a row, the UAE has topped PYMNTS’ Global Digital Shopping Index. The findings of the 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, show that consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — compared to those in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico and India — experienced the least friction when shopping and paying for grocery and retail products.
Shopper Awareness of Retailers' Digital Features Impacts Preference
Features offered by merchants heavily influence shopper loyalty, but there are caveats, such as making sure consumers know features are available. According to findings in the new PYMNTS and Cybersource report, 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index (GDSI), the best measure of shopper satisfaction is their perception of features that assist their journeys and save them money.
Machine Learning Helps Expand Credit Access In Emerging Markets
Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping increase access to financial services in Africa. In recent years, advances in machine learning, a type of AI, have had a profound effect on the delivery of financial services, helping to democratize access in Africa’s emerging economies. For example, it is being used to...
FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data
Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
ProducePay Adds Virtual Storefronts to Global Produce Industry Marketplace
ProducePay has added a virtual storefront feature to its marketplace for the global produce industry. With the new Storefront, growers can create a personalized online destination through which they can market directly to global buyers, ProducePay said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “The introduction of this new feature...
Truelayer Debuts Open Banking-Powered Digital Onboarding Tool
Open banking firm Truelayer has launched a new product to help businesses onboard customers. The company announced the launch of Signup+, a new tool that it says can make the onboarding process faster, safer and more reliable, in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. According to Truelayer, Signup+ sources identity...
Steve Madden to Expand GCC Footprint via Joint Venture
Apparel Group and Steve Madden have entered into a joint venture. The Dubai-based retail group has signed an agreement with the U.S. fashion company to expand the brand’s global footprint, according to a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that appeared in Zawya and other news outlets. The release said...
Kroger Sees Brick-and-Mortar Shoppers Supplementing In-Store Experience with Digital Deals
Grocers can leverage digital to drive engagement even with grocery customers shopping in stores. In fact, many brick-and-mortar-only customers are turning to digital technologies to improve their shopping experiences, as Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger, observed in an interview with PYMNTS.
Interoperable Data and Payments Are Healthcare’s Future, Says Bank of America
Amid an array of healthcare data and reams of medical payments handled by banks exists a triage opportunity. This, as inroads are being made to decades-old standards used by both sides, to make it all more cohesive and interoperable. “Especially in the healthcare industry, as more organizations merge and become...
UK Loyalty Card Data Offers Consumers Early Diagnostic Insights
Researchers have suggested that loyalty card data could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier. Recent results published from the Cancer Loyalty Card Study (CLOCS), led by scientists at Imperial College London, shows that over-the-counter purchases of pain and indigestion medication were higher in women who were subsequently diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
SoFi Personal Loan Originations Leap 50%, Direct Deposit Gains Ground
Demand for personal loans, direct deposit accounts and “cross-buy” opportunities boosted SoFi Technologies’ results despite macro headwinds. Total deposits at SoFi Bank grew 46% sequentially during the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion. Management said on the conference call that 88% of SoFi Money deposits — across checking, savings and SoFi Money cash management – came from direct deposit members.
Online Grocery Retailer Akwaaba Taps CellPoint Digital’s Payments Orchestration Solution
Online grocery retailer Akwaaba has partnered with payments orchestration firm CellPoint Digital. Akwaaba is leveraging the firm’s payments orchestration solution to optimize its operations as it expands beyond the six countries in Africa and the Middle East in which it is already active, CellPoint Digital said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release.
Young Brits Seek to Improve Financial Literacy, Better Manage Debt
The number of British 16-24-year-olds seeking help to manage their debt has soared. In fact, since 2016 to 2017, the number of young people in the U.K. reaching out to the Financial Ombudsman Service for help with loans, overdrafts and credit card debt has increased by over 200%. The figures,...
Why Digital Alone Won’t Solve Business Payments Frictions
The accounts receivable function is broken. The paper-based processes that have been AR hallmarks have been inefficient at best and punitive to cash flow management at worst. The great digital shift was supposed to fix all that, but this has not been the case — mainly because that shift has not been uniform across the globe.
