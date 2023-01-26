Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Rep. Lukens appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office board
State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, according to a news release. Lukens represents District 26, which includes Routt, Eagle, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, in the state House. She was appointed to the tourism office board alongside three other state legislators.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
Craig Daily Press
Fifth Quarter Madness offers youth ice skating event Friday night
Following the Moffat County basketball games on Friday night, Feb. 3, middle and high school youth are invited to a Fifth Quarter ice skating event. From 9-11 p.m. at the Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy Simpson Park, Fifth Quarter will host a skate night. There is a $3 entry fee for youth who bring their own skates, and $5 entry fee with skate rentals.
Craig Daily Press
Craig hit with heavy snowfall since November
During a winter full of snowfall, Craig is covered in snow piles ranging in depth. Since Nov. 1, Craig has accumulated more than 40 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. While the highest snowfall on record was over 70 inches during the same months in 1983 and 1984, this winter has been memorable.
Craig Daily Press
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opens on West Victory Way
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opened on Jan. 1 at 124 W. Victory Way after owner Maria Monañez purchased and remodeled the building for the new business. Lilian Henandez, Monañez’s daughter, works full time at the shop, which sells a variety of different Mexican goods and provides speciality services for community members. Hernandez and her mom have lived in Craig for 22 years, and this is the first shop they have owned.
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
