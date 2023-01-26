FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV scored 19 points apiece and Arkansas never trailed in an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Davis sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Council added six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Walsh had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Anthony Black pitched in with 11 points, seven assists and five boards. Makhel Mitchell totaled nine points, 13 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks — one off his career high.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 46 MINUTES AGO