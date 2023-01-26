Read full article on original website
Davis, Council lead Arkansas to 81-70 victory over Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV scored 19 points apiece and Arkansas never trailed in an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Davis sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Council added six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Walsh had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Anthony Black pitched in with 11 points, seven assists and five boards. Makhel Mitchell totaled nine points, 13 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks — one off his career high.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
East Carolina takes on South Florida following Felton’s 22-point game
East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-13, 2-7 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 85-72 loss to the Wichita State Shockers. The Bulls have gone 6-7 at home. South Florida is fourth...
Monday’s Scores
Wheeling Central 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 37. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
