Reducing the size of EV batteries and generally lowering levels of car ownership and use could have a significant environmental impact, according to a new study. The study, commissioned by the Climate and Community Project, a climate policy think tank, used UC Davis research (first spotted by Green Car Congress). It found that limiting the size of EV batteries while maintaining current U.S. levels of car ownership could cut lithium demand by as much as 42%. It also found that, if car ownership and use were reduced, lithium demand could be lowered 18% to 66%.

1 DAY AGO