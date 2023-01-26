ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

7 Tell-Tale Signs You're A Tourist In Florida & Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crwYg_0kSMsVtY00

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

While the holidays might be over, tourist season is still in full swing. As a local to sunny South Florida, it's pretty clear who is from the area and who isn't.

Tourism might be a benefit for the Sunshine State's cities, but like most things...it can get pretty old. Many residents are getting sick of the backed-up traffic, noisy crowds of people at the beach and constant complaints about how things are different where they live.

Don't even get me started on the outfits.

If you're a Florida visitor, I compiled a list of things that are tell-tale signs to locals that you're just visiting and stick out like a sore thumb.

You rock a banana hammock.

If you don't know what a banana hammock is, essentially, it's a speedo. Unless you're a retiree, many people from out of state and even outside of the country come to Florida and strip down to their little bathing suits.

There's, of course, nothing wrong with it if that's what you prefer to wear, but it's mainly snowbirds and those foreign to Florida who want to show off those upper thighs.

You wear short sleeves and shorts when it's cold outside.

You might as well have tourist written across your forehead.

Any temperature drop below 70 degrees is freezing for Floridians. We know you're used to the cold weather if you walk around this way, and it's a tell-tale sign you're from a different state.

You drive really slow.

I'm not saying Floridians drive really fast, but if you're not familiar with the roads, it's quite obvious. Florida has different roadways than some other states, and it changes from Miami to West Palm Beach.

You see, from city streets to more suburban areas (and with such a populated state) the traffic is bad enough. If you're driving extra slow and it seems like you have no idea what you're doing, we know you're not an Uber driver...you're just visiting and making the rest of us late to our destination.

You glisten in the sun wearing pounds of tanning oil.

Overuse of tanning oil is always a surefire way to spot someone from up north or the midwest. They think extra oil will bronze their fair skin, and they start to sparkle in the sunlight.

What they don't realize is how strong the Florida sun is. You can bake so easily, be careful you don't fry up!

You compare everything you eat to how it's made in your state.

Tourists love comparisons, especially at seafood restaurants. If you're from Boston and you're trying the lobster, we know. Everyone knows. You make sure everyone knows that there's nothing better than the lobster from your state.

If that's the case, get something else.

If you're from New York, and you order pizza, we know it. Everyone knows. You make sure nothing compares to a New York Pie.

Again, if that's the case, then get something else.

You pull out your phone to take a picture of iguanas.

Iguanas are like local celebrities. People from all over the U.S. barely know they exist so freely. To Floridians, they are so annoying and they poop everywhere.

To visitors, it's time to take out your camera, get real close, stay real quiet and pray it doesn't move before you get the shot of the scaly creature.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 45

Create Wiz
5d ago

You forget the most obvious one. Tourists park their cars as close as they can to whatever institution or shop they are going into, instead of in the shade, where sensible ppl used to living in 90 degree heat would never park! It also used to be wearing socks with sandals but for some strange reason the kids have now picked up on this look too, so that’s gone by the wayside much to my dismay.

Reply(3)
16
pamela fay
5d ago

There’s so many. I bartend on hollywood beach for 12 years I have stories I think the best is that when our deck is swamped and inside tables swamped and it’s noon they kinda walk in and look around all bewildered. Then ask if we’re open!!! And I’m not saying who but they steal the cardboard coasters for solvineirs. And along with our condiments!!

Reply(1)
7
Charlene Grapperhaus
5d ago

My husband and I still look up at planes flying over to the airport.One of us will invariably say”here comes some more happy people”.We’re dorks.

Reply(1)
5
Related
L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted

The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
FLORIDA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
Lets Talk

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city.

Tourists often don’t know what to do when they visit a new city. To make matters worse, many are led astray by misguided advice from well-meaning locals or tourists who have been to the same cities many times. The truth is, there are some activities that tourists should just skip altogether and focus on more meaningful experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Here Are The Dirtiest Cities In Florida

Lawnstarter created a list of the dirtiest cities in America. Huston came in at number one. Out of the 152 cities on the list, 9 of them are in Florida. Lawnstarter compared the cities across 4 categories. Pollution, Living Conditions, Infrastructure And Consumer Satisfaction. 9 Florida cities made the list out of 152 cities across the U.S., but only 2 of them were in the top 20. Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale were the dirtiest cities in Florida, ranked at #18 and #20 in this study.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy