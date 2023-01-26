In light of its continued portfolio growth, EverWest Real Estate Investors of Denver, Colorado, has hired industry veteran Dave Jarvis as director of property management overseeing New York and New Jersey, and has opened a new regional property management office in Woodcliff Lake. The new office will support a growing property management portfolio of local EverWest industrial product and upcoming development, much of which has been acquired or initiated within the last 24 months.

