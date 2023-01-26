ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hairdresser On TikTok Shared Her 'Icks' About Clients & People Are Ripping Her Apart

By Sameen Chaudhry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6D2A_0kSMqIjl00

A hairdresser is stirring up a debate online after she decided to post a TikTok about what annoys her the most about her clients.

Hair stylist Emily Rose posted the TikTok as a joke, but many people think her hot takes are controversial, and they've gotten quite the response so far.

Rose starts off the video with her first “ick” as a hairstylist, which she says is “when the client comes to you with super dirty hair.”

“No. We don’t want to touch your dirty hair, but it’s also not good for your colour. Your colour is not going to take as well with dirty hair,” Rose continued.

According to her video, Rose also doesn't appreciate it when her clients make eye contact with her when she's washing their hair.

“When we sit you down at the shampoo bowls and you lean back and then look right into our eyes. Don’t do that. Like that’s just awkward for everybody. Just close your eyes.”

The third “ick” which, according to her caption, “reallyyyy gets [her]” is a client's punctuality.

“When you show up late but when you show up late with a coffee in your hand, and you don’t have one for us. Like we love coffee too, and we need the caffeine to do your hair,” explained Rose.

The last thing that Rose highlighted as frustrating for a hairdresser is “when you’re [the client] in our chair and we turn our chair, and then your head looks back in the mirror.”

“Please please don’t do that because there’s a reason we’re turning your chair.”

People in the comment section did not hold back and started sending Rose their “icks” as customers.

One user wrote, “Customer ick: when you do a service on us and don’t tell us there’s an extra cost for it until we get to the cash," while another person went with, “customer ick. when stylist is running behind.”

Other TikTok users seemingly had an issue with Rose's remarks about customers not bringing her coffee.

“We’re paying more than enough for a service without the expectation of bringing a coffee for a hairdresser,” one person noted.

“I’m not bringing in a coffee for someone I don’t know," another person added.

One TikToker had something to say about Rose's second point about eye contact and said that hairdressers shouldn’t try chatting with their customers at the hair-washing bowl if they don’t want that to happen.

Another person brought up a very good point and one that a lot of us may have heard about before a hair appointment.

“Waitttttt I was always told to get your hair coloured with dirty hair??” they asked.

Based on all the reactions, we wouldn't be surprised if Rose keeps her “icks” to herself moving forward.

