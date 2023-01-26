Read full article on original website
Paramount is integrating Showtime into its streaming service and giving the premium network a new name
CNN — Goodbye, Showtime. Hello, Paramount+ With Showtime. The premium television network is getting its first name change in the channel's 47-year history, Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish announced to staffers Monday. The change, a nod to the company's continued evolution as it adapts to the rapidly changing media landscape, will take effect later this year and be across both linear and streaming.
GM shares surge after record earnings and new stake in lithium company
CNN — General Motors reported a much stronger than expected fourth-quarter profit, lifting full-year results to record levels for the second straight year. The largest US automaker also said Tuesday it is buying a $650 million equity stake in Lithium Americas, which will give it access to the raw material needed to build batteries to power 1 million electric vehicles a year in the first phase of production.
ExxonMobil earnings more than double to annual record
CNN — ExxonMobil's earnings slowed from a peak earlier in the year but the oil giant still reached a full-year record profit more than double what it reported a year ago. The company earned adjusted income of $14 billion, down from the record $18.7 billion it earned in the third quarter, but it was up from $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. That was also better than the forecast from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
CNN — Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists' expectations.
Stocks sizzled in January as rate hike and inflation fears ebbed
CNN — New year, new attitude on Wall Street. Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year's abysmal showing. The Dow has gained 2% in January. The S&P 500 is up more than 5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has soared nearly 10%. That's the Nasdaq's best month since July.
CEO pay cuts could be just the start
CNN — Corporate boards are slashing the pay of some leading CEOs in a new trend that could just be getting started. The pay cuts are hitting some of America's best-known and highest-paid bosses, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
China's economic activity expands for the first time in months as Covid 'exit wave' ends
CNN — Economic activity in China has expanded for the first time in four months as disruptions caused by the abrupt end of its zero-Covid policy appears to be fading. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing, which measures activity at factories, jumped to 50.1 in January from 47 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Global economic outlook slightly 'less gloomy,' Europe ekes out growth
CNN — The global economy will weaken this year as rising interest rates and Russia's war in Ukraine continue to weigh on activity. But economists are more optimistic than they were just a few months ago. The International Monetary Fund said Monday that it now expects global growth will...
Fact check: Hudson says Biden 'caused' energy crisis
A North Carolina congressman says President Joe Biden caused an energy crisis in America and that his administration has done little to address it. U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., took to social media on Jan. 12 to draw attention to rising gas prices and express concern for the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is maintained to guard against disruptions in the oil market.
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
CNN — Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth. Wall Street analysts say that Big Oil has passed its peak, but the ride down will be slow — these companies will still bring in remarkably large profits for a while.
Tesla confirms DOJ has requested documents on Autopilot, 'Full Self-Driving'
CNN — Tesla confirmed in a public filing released Monday that the US Department of Justice has requested documents concerning the company's controversial driver-assist software systems which Tesla calls Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving." Tesla said it "has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla's Autopilot and...
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
CNN — One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost. So when inflation started to climb in the aftermath of the pandemic — catching many policymakers...
Checking Hudson's claim about Biden, oil
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, tweeted: "Joe Biden's war on American energy caused this crisis and his only response has been to drain our strategic petroleum reserve to its lowest level since 1983." U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, tweeted: "Joe Biden's war on American energy caused this crisis and his...
Hong Kong is criminalizing CBD as a 'dangerous drug' alongside heroin
CNN — Two years ago, cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong. The compound, known as CBD, was popping up in cafes, restaurants and stores, with businesses eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world. That all came to an end on Wednesday, when...
