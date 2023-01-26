Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Copa del Rey
Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will face off in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey on Thursday at the Mestalla stadium.
Valencia has had a successful run in the tournament so far, having defeated two lower-league teams to reach the quarters, while Athletic Bilbao has had a tough journey, battling their way past three sides from outside the top flight before finally beating Espanyol in the previous round.
Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao
- When: Thursday, January 26
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)
Copa del Rey Starting Lineups
Valencia possible starting lineup:
Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Kluivert, Cavani, Lino
Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:
Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Vivian, Yuri; D. Garcia, Vesga; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta
Copa del Rey Odds and Betting lines
Copa del Rey odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Valencia (+180) vs. Athletic Bilbao (+160)
