Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/30/23–1/31/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/31/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michelle Renae Deshazo, 31 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in burglary case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that recently occurred in the community. The burglary took place on the 4200 block of Road 222 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. A trailer was entered and multiple tools were taken, including a Honda 2200 generator.
Government Technology
Law Enforcement Program Puts Drug Offenders on New Path
It’s frustrating for police to arrest a person for drug charges only to have to arrest the same person the very next day for the same charge. Police in Cheyenne, Wyo., have a new weapon against having to arrest the same people over and over: The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) consists of a partnership of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Technologies.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims
Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
(Update) The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE 1/26: The juvenile has been located. Update 1/26 - The juvenile is still entered in the NCIC ( National Crime Database) as missing. The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. John Antone Tadin IV is 16 years old,...
capcity.news
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
Fort Collins police vehicle rolls onto its roof following crash; 2 injured
A Fort Collins on-duty officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also injured. Both injuries were minor, police said.
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Packard; Notz
Wayne Allen Packard: July 7, 1956 – January 25, 2023. Wayne Allen Packard, 66, of Cheyenne passed away on January 25, 2023, in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne’s Central High School, attended Laramie County Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/26/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
Comments / 0