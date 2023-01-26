ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/30/23–1/31/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/31/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michelle Renae Deshazo, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Government Technology

Law Enforcement Program Puts Drug Offenders on New Path

It’s frustrating for police to arrest a person for drug charges only to have to arrest the same person the very next day for the same charge. Police in Cheyenne, Wyo., have a new weapon against having to arrest the same people over and over: The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) consists of a partnership of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Technologies.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims

Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Packard; Notz

Wayne Allen Packard: July 7, 1956 – January 25, 2023. Wayne Allen Packard, 66, of Cheyenne passed away on January 25, 2023, in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne’s Central High School, attended Laramie County Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
LOVELAND, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/26/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
CHEYENNE, WY

