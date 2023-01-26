ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy