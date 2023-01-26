Read full article on original website
This Texas Mom Asked TikTok if They Would Date Her 22 Year Old Son
Dating is hard- and sometimes your relatives take it upon themselves to try and match you with someone, which is exactly what this East Texas mom decided to do with a modern twist!. Rowdy Robinson, yes, Rowdy is his real name according to his mom, is a single, 22 year...
